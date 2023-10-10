A man has been flown to hospital after two motorcycles collided in the Riverina's west on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, about 10 kilometres south of West Wyalong, at 8.45am on Wednesday following reports of a crash between two motorcycles.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were on the scene assessing two patients.
A man in his 20s has sustained injuries to his head,face, hand, pelvis and arm.
He was conveyed by road to West Wyalong Airport before he was airlifted to Wagga Base Hospital.
A second patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries before they were taken to West Wyalong Health Service for further treatment.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said traffic on the highway was affected in both directions and motorists should reduce their speed and exercise caution when passing through the area.
