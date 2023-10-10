The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Two in hospital after Newell Highway collision, south of West Wyalong

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 11 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was airlifted to Wagga Base Hospital after a crash between two motorcycles on the Newell Highway on Wednesday. File picture
A man was airlifted to Wagga Base Hospital after a crash between two motorcycles on the Newell Highway on Wednesday. File picture

A man has been flown to hospital after two motorcycles collided in the Riverina's west on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.