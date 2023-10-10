An investigation is under way after a man was found seriously injured at a Riverina motel.
Emergency services were called to the motel on Sheridan Street in Gundagai about 8pm on Tuesday following reports a man had been found injured.
Officers from the Riverina Police District rushed to the scene, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and located a man with serious injuries.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the 62-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A crime scene was established at the location.
The spokesperson said an investigation was now under way into the circumstances surrounding the incident and how the man came to be injured.
As inquiries continue, investigators have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
