St Michaels' English recruit Ethan Sheriff says he is looking forward to making the most of a huge opportunity to play on the other side of the world.
The 23-year-old has made the trek all the way from the United Kingdom to Wagga for the upcoming season and said that he was excited to get stuck in with the Saints.
"Yeah definitely," Sherriff said.
"It's my first time out in Australia so for me it's a big step in my cricketing journey.
"I'm really looking forward to it."
Sherriff admitted that he didn't start playing cricket until his teenage years however said that he had since then discovered a big passion for the game.
"I live in a town called Stafford which is kind of in the middle of England and the nearest city is probably Birmingham," he said.
"I've played since I was about 15 so I actually started quite late but I discovered a big passion for the game from that age.
"I was at a club near where I live for most of my time until about four years ago where I moved to be a semi-pro where I get paid back home.
"It's quite a high level of cricket back home, there's quite a few pros and ex-internationals who come down and play in the league.
"It's a good standard and obviously it will be nice to see the change from there to here and we will see how we go."
Sherriff admitted that playing internationally is something that he had been hoping to do but said that he was surprised when the stars aligned.
"To be fair it's not something that I ever thought would happen," he said.
"I've been looking at doing something like this for a few years but this has just been the ideal time.
"Everything has come about in a good way for me, back home work is quite lenient and they were able to let me go and said go and have fun.
"With the agent finding the gig for me it was obviously quite a bit of a shock really because I didn't expect anything.
"I was hoping if something came about then brilliant, but then if it didn't then that's just how life goes.
"But I now find myself here and I'm definitely looking forward to getting started."
Sherriff describes himself as a top order batsman who can also bowl a bit of off spin and he was hoping that he could perform at a high standard for the Saints this season.
"I tend to bat top order anywhere around the top three to four," he said.
"I'm not a big explosive player but I can play those shots if needed.
"I'm more technical and tend to play with quite a straight bat and then I bowl a bit of part time off-spin which I've been working on quite a lot over the last couple of years.
"Hopefully I can come into the team and apply my trades as well as I can."
Sherriff arrived in Wagga just last week and admitted that he's already quite fond of his new home for the next few months.
"I really like it," he said.
"I haven't really been many places, I've lived in England most of my life and I've only really ventured out of England twice and that was when I was younger.
"Having two big flights that was quite a shock to me because I'd only ever had a two hour flight before so that was an experience in itself.
"But being in a country like Australia is a big thing in itself and I love it here already.
"I've only been here for a couple of days but I've ventured out and been to a few shops and a couple of things like that.
"For the rest of my time I'm sure I'll find a lot of things to do."
