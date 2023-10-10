Blazing Home back with a bang after blistering trial

Blazing Home made an impressive return to the racetrack after a blistering trial display.
The MIA Breeders Plate winner, who has won nine of his 10 starts, clocked a winning mile rate of 1:52.6 at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
He finished 1.6 metres clear of My Ultimate Skeeta, who set the pace for new trainer Luke Mulley.
Blazing Home hasn't raced since setting a career best mile rate of 1:50.5 at Menangle in March after bouncing back from a fourth in his NSW Derby heat.
However reinsman Jackson Painting was impressed with his display and how he pulled up from it.
"Everything is good with him," Painting said.
"We didn't really want to go that hard but he did it pretty easily, his heart rate was good and everything is good.
"He hasn't left a grain since the trial, worked strong on Monday morning and seems very bright."
The Vicbred Super Series was initially part of the plan with the promising three-year-old.
However the stable had a change of heart and also elected to bypass the Victoria Derby, which will be run at Melton on Saturday.
"I wanted to dodge the better ones but in hindsight I might have done the wrong thing," Painting said.
"It's a pretty strong crop and I was just looking at the barrier draw for that race. It's a very classy lot and the NSW-bred series is pretty good too, not that we are eligible for that.
"It's going to be very strong too."
Blazing Home is set to return to the races in the West Wyalong Pacers Cup next Friday.
Painting still hasn't discounted a trip to Perth for the Western Australian Derby however the new-look Carnival of Cup circuit is another option, which kicks off at Cowra on November 12.
Even if it means taking on the open class ranks.
"It is always a little bit of a worry and the tracks where they have the races aren't the best either but I thought we might get an advantage being a three-year-old and he's probably going to draw very close to the fence in all of them," Painting said.
"He will be competitive against the better ones sitting off them and on the little tracks if he's drawn up the front near them I think he's going to be in the money.
"It's when the Inter Dominion is on as well so you're probably dodging a few of them.
"You can always look at the noms and pull out too."
After being given a good break, Painting is looking to use his late three-year-old campaign to build up to the group one Chariots Of Fire next year.
"Our main target is definitely the Chariots Of Fire," he said.
"If we can get a few runs into him, give him a break and then everything will be all systems go towards it."
