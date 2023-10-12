The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Christmas countdown begins as annual Wagga CMRI fair nears

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Lucas (left), Jenna Lamont, Penny Lamont, Pat Stephen and Sharon Hardy are getting ready for the CMRI Christmas Fair at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on October 27 and 28. Picture by Les Smith
Madeline Lucas (left), Jenna Lamont, Penny Lamont, Pat Stephen and Sharon Hardy are getting ready for the CMRI Christmas Fair at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on October 27 and 28. Picture by Les Smith

The countdown to the festive season is on as preparations for the Children's Medical Research Institute's Wagga Christmas Fair get into full swing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.