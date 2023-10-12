Christmas countdown begins as annual Wagga CMRI fair nears

The countdown to the festive season is on as preparations for the Children's Medical Research Institute's Wagga Christmas Fair get into full swing.
The 36th annual event, to be held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on October 27 and 28, will raise money and promote awareness of children's illnesses and genetic diseases.
Wagga CMRI committee president Penny Lamont said this year's fair would feature more than 100 specialty stalls with Christmas gifts for everyone
Many of the stalls will be selling items handmade by Wagga businesses and others from neighbouring towns.
"It's a collection of wonderful products that are needing to be in the family stocking for Christmas," Ms Lamont said.
"It's a great opportunity to buy absolutely anything for everybody on your list, and the quality is outstanding.
"We cover everything basically, we have the Christmas puddings and cakes right through to children's clothing, women's clothing, garden accessories, plants, metal and art work."
Ms Lamont said the fair would also showcase entertainment, children toys and food.
The fundraiser aims to raise awareness of the issue of children's diseases.
Ms Lamont said the CMRI was responsible for researching all types of children's illnesses and the organisation was a "world leader".
"Australian research is one of the top in the world and we're very lucky to have it," she said.
For the past 36 years, the committee has donated an average of $50,000 per year to assist with medical and biological research for cancers, epilepsy, genetic disease, stem cell signalling, diabetes, kidney and heart disease and more.
The Christmas Fair fundraiser comes after CMRI Wagga's successful Jeans and Jewels Party, held in August, raised $10,000.
The fair runs from 10am to 5pm on Friday, October 27, and from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, October 28.
Entry is $5 for adults, with children aged 14 years and under admitted free.
EFTPOS facilities will be available onsite.
For more information, search 'CMRI Christmas Fair Wagga Wagga' on Facebook.
