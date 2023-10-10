A stewards inquiry has been opened after one of Nathan Jack's pacers returned a positive swab.
Levamisole was found in a post-race blood sample from Skinnydip following its win at Riverina Paceway on July 21.
Skinnydip won four of his six starts and is yet to finish out of the top two.
All of the former Kiwi pacer's starts have been in Wagga.
The 'B' sample has been sent to Racing Analytical Services Limited in Victoria for confirmation.
Investigations are continuing into the former Uranquinty horseman.
It comes as Newcastle region trainer Brad Elder was given a 10-month disqualification after levamisole was detected in swabs after three of Little Ripper's wins.
It includes success in a Waratah Series Final at Menangle on December 10 last year.
With Little Ripper disqualified and the placings amended, Warraderry, who was under the care of Albury trainer James McPherson at the time will now be credited with the win.
