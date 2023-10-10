There is nothing a veteran loves more than a good old challenge, according to Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre manager Charlotte Webb.
It is why she has organised a scavenger hunt style race through the Wagga Botanic Gardens for veterans and their families this Friday to mark Veterans' Health Week.
Ms Webb said the week was about bringing the veteran community together and this year's theme was "mental health matters".
"Mental health is a very prominent issue in the veteran space," she said.
Wanting to do something fun but also engaging, Ms Webb came up with the idea of a scavenger hunt.
"We have a bunch of clues which will lead people through the entire gardens," she said.
"There will be puzzles they will need to complete in order to get to the next clue and it will just be really fun."
But fun isn't the only thing veterans will be able to get from going to the event.
"It's about getting together with your mates, having a good time and we all know veterans love a good time challenge," Ms Webb said.
Veterans and their families will enter teams into the scavenger hunt with teams from the Royal Australian Air Force base at Forest Hill and army base at Kapooka also taking part.
A lunch will then be provided by the Wagga RSL Sub-Branch.
