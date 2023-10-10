The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Wagga School of the Arts production of Neighbourhood Watch to show at Wagga Civic Theatre

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wagga School of the Arts' (SoACT) final production for the 2023 season will take to the stage for six big shows from Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.