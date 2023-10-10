The Wagga School of the Arts' (SoACT) final production for the 2023 season will take to the stage for six big shows from Friday night.
The cast and crew have been hard at work rehearsing for Neighbourhood Watch and are ready to bring a wonderful piece of Australian theatre to life.
The play is based on Lally Katz's book of the same title, which explores the power of friendship, community and the unexpected connections that can transform our lives.
Set in Australian suburbia, the story orbits around the unlikely bond between an eccentric Hungarian immigrant named Ana and her neighbour, Catherine, an out-of-work actress.
The play explores the clash of cultures, generations, human connection and the resilience of the human spirit as the two characters' friendship grows.
Their friendship brings them to new adventures, which help them learn about each other's, hopes, history, fears and failures. They also teach each other how to live with the complexities of life.
IN OTHER NEWS
Michael Mitchell, the play's director, was excited for the production.
Mr Mitchell was confident it would give theatregoers a good laugh and also make them feel warm inside.
"You'll feel a little bit more connected with every other member of the audience and you feel more aware of yourself - it will always make you ask questions and consider your place in the world," he said.
Mr Mitchell believed the play had a really broad appeal across all ages.
"I really wanted to start by creating something that I know how powerful it could be ... it is a play for people who are 80, it is a play for people who are 18," he said.
There are 29 different characters in the play who are portrayed by seven actors.
The cast features Diana Lovett as Ana, Ellena Zacharia as Katherine, with Charles Sykes, Iain Wright, Margaret Davies, Antonella Salvestro, and Aaron McDonnell playing a variety of characters.
The show runs at the Wagga Civic Theatre from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 22.
Tickets can be booked online at trybooking.com/982688.
The Daily Advertiser is giving away 10 double passes for the opening night's show at 7.30pm on Friday.
For your chance to win, scan the QR code on the image or click here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.