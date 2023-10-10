Further details have emerged of the rampage an armed gunman went on before he was shot dead by specialist police last month, with the wanted man pointing his weapon at multiple people during his crime spree and in the moments before his death.
Stanley Turvey, who grew up in Finley, Geelong and Shepparton, was shot dead by a Special Operations Group member known only as Operative 103 as a second officer Tasered him.
He collapsed, sawn-off shotgun still in hand, having made threats to end his own life and to shoot police during the September 20 incident at Ardmona just west of Shepparton.
The father-of-four had been wanted for about 48 hours before he was shot.
The Coroner's Court on Tuesday, October 10, heard Turvey had faced 115 charges from 2004 to the time of his death.
He had served a 33-month jail term for armed robbery and possession of a sawn-off shotgun until June 2021 and was then convicted of rape in Queensland.
His grandmother died in June this year and Shepparton police found Turvey with an imitation pistol with a silencer in a car on July 29.
Police had intelligence that he had a sawn-off shotgun in Shepparton on September 12 and less than a week later at a Murchison caravan park.
Detectives tracked his phone to Katandra West on September 18 and spoke to his father, Stanley Turvey Senior, before going to a Union Road house in a bid to serve a Firearm Prohibition Notice.
Turvey ran from the house to a bungalow, which he locked, and grabbed the sawn-off gun before pointing it at two officers.
He was told to drop the gun but placed it under his chin and threatened to shoot himself.
Police sought cover and he walked to the road, pointed the gun towards police, and demanded a cigarette.
After being told to put the gun down to receive a cigarette, he fired into the air and rummaged through police cars in a bid to start them.
He was able to start a different vehicle and sped off, nearly hitting officers, before crashing into a fence on the Benalla-Tocumwal Road.
He demanded a woman at the property, who was home with her daughter, drive him to Finley.
She persuaded Turvey to let her husband drive him instead.
The husband drove with Turvey in the back of his car, covered with items and still armed, with the coverings allowing him to pass through a roadblock.
Turvey went to his uncle's home in Finley and was spotted by his cousin in the town.
Special Operations Group members went to the town, but Turvey's cousin had given him a lift to Yarrawonga.
He had told his cousin he was hiding from drug dealers and was dropped off at the Riverlands Caravan Park about 4.30pm.
He paid for two nights but left about midnight, asked the occupants of a home to use their phone and asked for a lift to town, tried to call a taxi, and left on foot.
He then approached two electricians at a property at 9.30am on September 19, took out his gun, and demanded a lift into town.
He was dropped off at the Yarrawonga skate park, went to a worksite at the Sacred Heart school, asked for a lift to Cobram or car keys, and pulled his shirt up to show the shotgun in his pants.
Two workers went to a site office where Turvey demanded keys before punching a worker to the ground while pacing around the site office erratically.
One worker threw the keys to his work utility and showed where the Toyota HiLux was parked.
Turvey drove to Service Street in Tatura, spoke to the occupants of a home and walked off, still armed.
He had made his way to an Archer Street home in Shepparton by 7.15am on September 20, where one of his friends had lived, and demanded to use their female partner's phone.
Turvey, who had a bleeding head wound by that time, spoke to his dad for eight minutes and the woman gave him a lift to Ardmona, scared for her life.
Her son, six, was with her in the car.
He walked into a Turnbull Street home at Ardmona about 8.50am, armed with gun, ice, cash, and a first aid kit.
Police received multiple calls to the home.
The female occupant urged him to hand himself in.
The court heart Turvey said "he wanted to die and it would only end one way".
Police decided the safest course of action was to try to arrest Turvey at the home due to his erratic behaviour, use of guns and driving offences.
Police believed allowing him to leave posed a far greater risk to the community.
The owner of the property had attended in a white Holden after being alerted by Messenger that Turvey was there.
Police were unsure if that person was there to help Turvey or if the vehicle was linked to Stanley, and moved to arrest him.
Police approached the door and told the female occupant of the home to move towards them, which she did slowly, and Turvey walked to the front door while armed.
They demanded he show his hands, which he refused, and advanced towards the operatives at a fast pace.
He aimed his gun at his head and under his chin.
Operative 103 had his rifle drawn and aimed and Turvey said words to the effect of "I'm going to shoot you or you're going to shoot me".
The operative moved back from Turvey, who then pointed his gun at the female home occupant and other Special Operations Group member.
He was shot multiple times with the rifle as the second officer discharged a Taser.
First aid was given but he died at the scene.
Turvey's brother and sister were in the coroner's court on Tuesday to hear an overview of the case.
The court heard Turvey was Indigenous.
Coroner John Cain extended his condolences to the family.
"I understand this hearing will be distressing and troubling," he said.
The court heard Special Operations Group members weren't equipped with body cameras, which could be for tactical reasons, but could be examined by the coroner.
More than 70 statements have been taken as part of the police investigation for the coroner, which is being undertaken by the Homicide Squad.
The court heard a brief of evidence would be served in late February next year.
The matter will return to court at a later date to see how the matter will progress.
