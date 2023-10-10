He gave his teammates a head start, but freshly-appointed Young coach Tom Giles was still able to reel them in.
Giles took out both the club's best and fairest award as well as the players' player nod at the club's presentation night last month.
The front rower was surprised by his success.
"There were a few blokes there who deserved it too like Tommy (Demeio) and Walks (Jake Walker) but towards the back of the year I played some good footy, which was good to see," Giles said.
"It was a tough little race towards the back end.
"It's another little award and hopefully I can build off that next year."
Giles was just able to pip the man who brought him to the club, this season's Weissel Medal winner Tom Demeio, to take out both awards.
After Demeio won Group Nine's best and fairest award, Giles expected him to take out the club one as well.
"I was geeing him up a little bit getting ready for his speech as I wasn't expecting it but me and Tommy played some good footy at the back end of the year," he said.
"After going out disappointingly it is always good to have those singular awards."
Meanwhile Josh Ayers was named best defensive player, Nic Hall the best ball, Jonah Latu won best forward while Clay Sing was named Rookie of the Year.
Charlie Corcoran won the reserve grade best and fairest with runner-up Tom Bush named players' player.
Mollie Hogan won the leaguetag best and fairest award with Chloe Jones named players' player.
Max Jones won the Weissel Cup best and fairest award as well as players' player while Hardy Glover took out the Sullivan Cup best and fairest with Riley Butcher named players' player.
Reserve grade coach Kyle Richens won the inaugural club player of the year award and also won coach of the year while Donna Dal Molin was named club person of the year.
