A compromise has been reached over the location of a controversial sex education book in the Wagga library after a petition calling for it to be banned was put before the city's councillors.
The Welcome to Sex book was released in May by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes and has been controversial as some readers have likened it to watching pornography, while others describe it as informative.
Wagga City Council recently received a petition signed by 160 people calling for the book's ban, but councillors rejected those demands at Monday night's council meeting.
The Library Act 1939 (NSW) does not allow councils to ban books.
As well as asking for the book's removal, the petition also called for a review into the appropriateness of all children's books in the library and for the development of a policy on the selection of titles made available to children.
Of the 160 signatories, 52 had addresses within the Wagga LGA, while 104 signatures lived outside it and there was uncertainty over the location of four other signatories due to incomplete information.
Despite the book not being banned as requested, the concerned community members scored a small win, with the council's general manager Peter Thompson revealing on Tuesday it would be relocated from the 12 and under children's section to the youth section.
"It's definitely a sensible compromise," Mr Thompson said.
"The book is targeted at those who have not yet reached adulthood, so it's an introductory book to those with questions about sex.
"I don't think in the broader community there is a view the book is something kids under 12 years of age would necessarily search out and read.
"What council heard on Monday night night was concerns in the community that it was available to kids of that age and by moving it to a different section, we're not censoring it or banning it."
The general manager said the role of parenting in sex education was also front and centre.
"Another issue emphasised on Monday night is that ... a books such as this should be guided by parental supervision," Mr Thompson said.
"It's something kids shouldn't be left alone with to work their own solutions out. Parents should have an active involvement in this and be there as a support for kids learning about sex."
Mr Thompson said it was also important to note that two people who supported the petition spoke at the council meeting on Monday night but stopped short of calling for a ban during their presentations.
Councillor Tim Koschel, with the support of Cr Mick Henderson, unsuccessfully pushed to have the book relocated to a more "age-appropriate" section of the library instead at the council's meeting on September 18.
The charged debate has prompted some to go beyond the limits of a reasonable debate, according to Cr Dan Hayes.
"There have been a very small number of people who have engaged in thinly veiled threats, defamation, made disgusting comments to me, left disturbing messages, have creepily inquired about my child, and more," Cr Hayes said.
"[They] can say all they want, but few of them have actually debated the topic. Instead they have engaged in insults, attempted intimidation and harassment.
"This reinforces my long-held view that those who want to be the moral police of the people are the people least fit to do so."
Cr Hayes said despite this, he has also received much encouragement from members of the community.
"I want to thank all those who have reached out in support fighting against this [proposed] book ban," Cr Hayes said.
"Every people have called, messaged, pulled me up in the street to say 'well done for fighting it'."
Cr Hayes said many others have asked why the council was even spending time on the issue.
"It's a hard question to answer, to be honest," he said.
