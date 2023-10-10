Our current foundation document currently makes no reference to the First Nations people.
It is appropriate that this omission is rectified. Constitutional recognition has been discussed for the last 100 years.
The status quo is not good enough. Something has to change.
Mob participation in issues that affect them makes sense.
Lots of dialogue has been involved, culminating in the Uluru statement. The proposed Voice to Parliament has 80 per cent Indigenous support.
The Voice would be separate to Parliament.
It would be an advisory body with grassroots community representation. It will have no veto powers. Rather, it will work alongside existing authorities.
Making this change will not affect the powers or functions of the Parliament or Executive Government of the Australian Commonwealth.
Please help improve the lives and close the gap in Indigenous communities by voting 'Yes' in the referendum.
I welcome the opportunity to walk with our First Nations people in unity.
The first person I saw die was about the same age as I was then, 18, a student nurse at Royal Darwin Hospital.
He was a round faced (from the steroids) beautiful young man from a Mission at Milingimbi, an island off the coast of Arnhem Land. He had had a long history of rheumatic heart disease, common in 1966 and, unfortunately, still too common in remote communities.
After adjusting for difference in age a First Nations person is seven times more likely to have RHD, nine times higher if females and five times higher if male. This is not acceptable. Poverty, overcrowding and reduced access to health care are the prime contributors, causing an autoimmune response to repeated and untreated upper respiratory tract infections caused by a group A streptococcus bacterium. We can do better Australia.
I will never forget that young man or his beautiful smiling face, and how hard the very experienced and passionate sister in charge of the ward and I fought to try and save his life that night when his condition suddenly worsened.
I voted Yes for him, and so many others.
A Mr Hargreaves has condescended to lecture us on how to vote in the referendum, all the way from London (Daily Advertiser letters, October 6)
As an Ex-Pat Australian he can cast his vote on Referendum Day. Fine.
However, he justifies his claims for voting Yes stating that other countries have worked with their original inhabitants to the advantage of both groups, such as in New Zealand.
According to him, the Maori "industry" is now worth millions of dollars.
He neglects to say that the Maori only arrived and settled from other Pacific Islands in the 1300s, only three centuries before the Dutch seafarer Abel Tasman identified the islands in the 1650s.
There is a population in New Zealand with a percentage of Maori descent. They are able to identify the name of the vessel their forebears arrived on, as each family group's canoe had a distinct name. There are no full blood Maori left in the country.
Yet the recent governments of New Zealand have made it their business to promote all and anything Maori across all levels of government and life in general, mandating invented Maori words to name modern buildings, roads, etc. and all government departments with unpronounceable names.
Is that what he means by stating that the "Maori industry" is now a valuable commodity?
Is the ordinary New Zealand resident the one gaining benefit from this "boom" industry that Mr Hargreaves promotes? Those are the people I would be asking for their opinion, rather than a person who lives in London, thousands of kilometres away, and is virtuously preaching at us.
Does he think Australians are so lacking in the ability to see clearly that we need some kind of history lesson, whenever discussing the matter of the Voice to Parliament vote in Australia?
Mr Hargreaves also nominates the Australian Aboriginals as the oldest continuing civilisation on Earth.
This is debatable, as the Zen people of Africa whose traditions are traceable back 100,000 years are serious contenders for this claim.
Is this yet another example of the dreaded "misinformation" we are being apparently being subjected to daily?
I cannot believe the statement from the member for Farrer on ABC TV news on the weekend that she will vote 'No' with a heavy heart.
Does this mean she would really prefer to vote 'Yes' but reluctantly has to follow her Coalition leader along party lines?
Shouldn't we all be voting with a joyful heart and vote 'Yes' conscientiously! Unlike Wheeler's Wisdom, we won't all be ruined.
