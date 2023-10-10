The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: Status quo is not good enough, so it's time for change

By Letters
October 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our current foundation document currently makes no reference to the First Nations people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.