Those looking for an ultra-convenient property and an ideal lifestyle need look no further than this double-brick home.
This home on Sunshine Avenue is a rare opportunity set to appeal to a wide variety of buyers.
Positioned in one of Turvey Parks best kept and sought after streets, selling agent Steve Kitson said this home is a "turnkey residence that is a must to inspect".
"This sought-after brick home is situated on the high side of Sunshine Avenue," Steve said.
He said its value is not defined by just location alone but also by its incredibly generous floor plan.
Positioned on the high side of Sunshine Avenue, Steve loves that this home's design and space would be ideal for families.
It's not hard to see why location is a key selling point, being just a five-minute walk to the high school, Tafe and within a convenient distance to Wagga's CBD.
Fresh on the market, Steve said the current owners are selling to move onto their next chapter of retirement, and have happily called the place home for just shy of half a century.
This home features established and private manicured grounds, with the crowning jewel a sparkling inground pool perfect for growing families to cool down in and entertain friends and family.
The versatile floor plan features an elegant formal dining room - with statement French doors and ornate ceilings - which provides plenty of space.
A separate lounge area and sitting room offers options for relaxing together or getting some much-needed isolation.
Fully air-conditioned throughout, there are many quality inclusions in this four-bedroom home.
All rooms are double-sized, and there are two bathrooms and three showers eliminating the often hard-fought battles over who gets to use the bathroom in the mornings.
A sunny north-facing family room has been built in past years, with entertaining and family living front of mind.
For the teenagers, there is a separate rumpus room, which could also be used as a games room, right next door to the substantial inground pool.
