BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Freshly listed, this beautiful family home nestled in the sought-after suburb of Boorooma offers a blend of modern comfort and stylish living.
This property features four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and the main boasts a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
The stylish bathroom is equipped with a separate shower and bath, as well as a toilet, providing space and functionality.
A separate main lounge room area provides the perfect setting for relaxation plus a family-friendly study nook.
The spacious kitchen features a gas stove, electric oven, and dishwasher. Enjoy the fantastic open-planned design that includes a family room, kitchen and dining areas, perfect for gatherings and entertaining friends.
Stay comfortable year-round with ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating.
Step outside to your very own entertainment area, perfect for hosting BBQs and outdoor soirees.
Enjoy the beauty of a well-maintained garden without the hassle, with low maintenance lawns and gardens, leaving you with more time to relax.
Located in the very popular suburb of Boorooma, one of the fastest growing areas of Wagga with the university, medical, childcare centre, park-playground, both private and public school and a new shopping complex all just minutes away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.