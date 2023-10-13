The Daily Advertiser
Home/Photos and Video

Feature Property: 7 Kellerman Crescent, Boorooma

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
October 14 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy the beauty of a well-maintained garden without the hassle, with low maintenance lawns and gardens, leaving you with more time to relax. Picture supplied.
Enjoy the beauty of a well-maintained garden without the hassle, with low maintenance lawns and gardens, leaving you with more time to relax. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.