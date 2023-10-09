The Daily Advertiser
'Arced up' firefighters, including Adjungbilly's Bill Kingwill, vow to quit over energy plan

By Luke Costin
October 9 2023 - 8:00pm
Adjungbilly Rural Fire Brigade captain, farmer and HumeLink Action Group chairperson Bill Kingwill (pictured here in January 2023) strongly opposes power lines being installed above ground. Picture by Madeline Begley
Volunteer firefighters are threatening to quit over claimed flaws in a $20 billion project essential to Australia's energy security.

