A century to Jake Scott still wasn't enough for Riverina to finish the Country Colts under 19s championships on a winning note.
Scott made 134 against Western at Shellharbour on Friday, the fifth match of the competition for Riverina.
However Riverina fell nine runs short of their target after Western finished their 50 overs at 8-283.
The South Wagga product struck five boundaries and 11 sixes in his 103-ball innings.
The loss saw Riverina slip to fifth in the final standings after Western ended their three-match winning streak.
After an eight-wicket loss to Central Northern in the opening match last Tuesday, Riverina scored wins over Central Coast, Greater Illawarra and Southern Districts to give themselves a shot at the title.
However their loss to Western saw them slip down the standings.
Newcastle, who only lost to Western finished on top, one win clear of the chasing pack.
Riverina were one of four sides with a record of three wins and two losses.
Riverina responded to a big loss to start their campaign with two strong Twenty20 wins on Wednesday.
Jay Lavis, who picked up three wickets against Western, top scored with 47, in their 92-run victory over Central Coast.
South Wagga's Jed Guthrie finished with 3-10 off his four overs.
They then took a nine-wicket win over Greater Illawarra after Wagga City's Luke Naumann struck with successive deliveries in the opening over.
He finished with 3-6 off three overs as Riverina bowled out their rivals for 90.
Scott made an unbeaten 68 to help chase down the target with five overs to spare.
Riverina then took a 144-run victory over Southern Districts with Kepler Lukies picking up four wickets.
Oscar Lyons led the way with the bat with the opening making 122 after enjoying an 117-run partnership with Scott (68).
However Riverina couldn't sustain their good start.
