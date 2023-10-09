TEMORA footballer Luke Breust has been recognised for his contribution on and off the field at Hawthorn's presentation night on Friday.
Breust was awarded best clubman at Hawthorn's Peter Crimmins Medal event last Friday night.
Breust, a popular winner of the award, also finished 10th in the Hawks' best and fairest count after leading the club's goalkicking for a fifth season.
"Commended for his selfless approach, Breust has long been lauded as the type of player who always put the team first, leading to his special recognition in 2023," A Hawthorn statement read.
"Named as co vice-captain alongside Moore, Breust also played a notable mentoring role, with his professionalism and discipline benefiting several young Hawks, and the team as a whole.
"Highly respected both on and off the field, Breust's contribution to the club is valued enormously by both the fans, his coaches, and his teammates."
The 32-year-old is closing in on the 300-game milestone. He's now amassed 281 AFL games and kicked 528 goals throughout an outstanding career.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.