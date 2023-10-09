The Daily Advertisersport
Luke Breust wins best clubman award at Hawthorn's Peter Crimmins Medal night

By Matt Malone
October 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Luke Breust and wife Anthea at Hawthorn's presentation night last Friday. Picture by Hawthorn Football Club
TEMORA footballer Luke Breust has been recognised for his contribution on and off the field at Hawthorn's presentation night on Friday.

