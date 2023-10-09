In 1985, Margaret, with the support of the late Maree McCausland and the late Fr Wilf Plunkett, was instrumental in introducing the Passionist Family Group Movement into Kooringal's Sacred Heart parish. This movement was founded in 1972 by the late Fr Peter McGrath who belonged to the Catholic Church's Passionist Congregation, whose members strive to portray compassion in action. Fr McGrath addressed some of the problems related to an increasingly impersonal society by founding family groups, in which small groups of people support each other in life and in death. Margaret then assisted in establishing family groups throughout the Riverina, parts of Victoria, and more recently at Culburra Beach. With her idiosyncratic style, she was the ideal leader to implement its philosophy of "come as you are", of making the stranger welcome, and of demonstrating inclusiveness for all.

