Obituary: Remembering long-time former Wagga woman Margaret Casey's dedication to grassroots education

Updated October 9 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 3:30pm
Tributes have flowed for former long-time Wagga local Margaret Casey, who died on August 7, aged 78. Picture by Aletheia Casey
Tributes have flowed for former long-time Wagga local Margaret Casey, who died on August 7, aged 78. Picture by Aletheia Casey

MARGARET CASEY (1944-2023)

Everyone is unique, but some people are more unique than others. Long-time former Wagga resident, Margaret Ethel Casey, who died August 7, aged 78, at Callala Bay, fell into the latter category.

