Everyone is unique, but some people are more unique than others. Long-time former Wagga resident, Margaret Ethel Casey, who died August 7, aged 78, at Callala Bay, fell into the latter category.
Margaret was always highly aware of the importance of community and education for the individual and society.
She utilised her distinctive personality and endless energy to help develop community at the grass roots level through her long-time promotion of the Passionist Family Group Movement in Wagga, the Riverina, and parts of Victoria. She also drew on her wide education and teaching skills to improve the lives of people of all ages, especially at the Wagga campus of TAFE.
Margaret was gifted with openness to life, confidence, warmth, optimism, a quick wit, and great energy. She was as colourful in her dress as she was in her disposition, people often stopping her in public places to remark on her uplifting appearance, in clothes that usually she had either made herself or bought from an op shop.
Margaret was an only child, her mother dying of polio when she was not yet two, and her adored engineer father dying of a heart attack when she was sixteen. She grew up in the Newcastle suburb of Maryville and completed her high school education at St Catherine's College in Singleton, where she excelled in sport, music, and drama, being college sports captain in her final year. Consistent with her personality, she played the bass drum in the school band.
A year after leaving school, Margaret joined the Sisters of Mercy at Singleton. She completed her teacher training at the Mary MacKillop training College at North Sydney, going on to become one of the order's most creative teachers and at the age of 28 principal of St Patrick's School at Wallsend.
[Margaret] accepted her lot with grace and courage.
A few have noted similarities between Margaret and Mary MacKillop: Dedicated to education and a willingness to challenge authority when warranted.
Margaret left the convent at the end of 1973 and became a lay teacher in Catholic schools in Sydney. In December 1975, she married long-time friend Paul Casey, with whom she had corresponded over many years.
In 1981, Margaret and Paul moved from Goulburn with their three young children (Siobhain, Dion, and Aletheia) to Wagga, with Paul taking up a psychology lecturing position at the then Riverina College of Advanced Education. Wagga became Margaret's home for the next 25 years, a city to which she remained fondly attached for the rest of her life. In her view, Wagga, set in an environment that features water, bushland, and parks, provides families with the best in cultural, educational, and sporting opportunities without the hassles of a large capital city. Margaret and her family made life-long friendships through the many education, sporting, musical, dance, church, and other groups with which they were involved.
In 1985, Margaret, with the support of the late Maree McCausland and the late Fr Wilf Plunkett, was instrumental in introducing the Passionist Family Group Movement into Kooringal's Sacred Heart parish. This movement was founded in 1972 by the late Fr Peter McGrath who belonged to the Catholic Church's Passionist Congregation, whose members strive to portray compassion in action. Fr McGrath addressed some of the problems related to an increasingly impersonal society by founding family groups, in which small groups of people support each other in life and in death. Margaret then assisted in establishing family groups throughout the Riverina, parts of Victoria, and more recently at Culburra Beach. With her idiosyncratic style, she was the ideal leader to implement its philosophy of "come as you are", of making the stranger welcome, and of demonstrating inclusiveness for all.
Margaret's involvement in family groups was typical of her efforts to promote community through the many groups to which she belonged.
Margaret was an educator in many fields. In addition to her Bachelor of Education degree and associated teaching in infants and primary school, she undertook a range of other studies which qualified her to help adults of all ages in many areas of life. She was a counsellor in the Breastfeeding Association of Australia, and ran courses to improve parenting and teaching, to assist those with learning and behavioural difficulties, and to aid people resolve conflicts.
In the context of education, Margaret, with assistance from her husband, home educated their three children, giving them a wide range of experiences in literature, music, art, drama, and sport. They also were able to travel all over Australia, and parts of Europe, the UK, and the US. It was a magical childhood. All three children then did very well at Charles Sturt University, with one winning a University Medal.
In the 1990s, Margaret commenced teaching at the Wagga campus of TAFE, where she taught until the end of 2005, mainly in early childhood. She regarded these years as among the most enjoyable of her teaching career, mainly because of the highly enthusiastic and creative people with whom she worked. Following the family's move to Callala Bay, Margaret continued to teach at TAFE until 2017. Her final position was head teacher in child studies at Nowra TAFE, where she continued to instil in students that a teacher had to be energetic, creative, and engage with the children.
Margaret was also an environmentalist. She and her husband assisted in the planning and building of their sustainable house at Callala Bay a mudbrick home that needs no air-conditioning, utilises solar energy and rainwater, and has composting toilets.
In 2017, Margaret was diagnosed with the rare neuroendocrine cancer. She moved into a world of hospitals, chemotherapy, radiation, clinical trials and numerous other treatments. She accepted her lot with grace and courage. She still continued her normal activities: Long walks on the beach with their dog, swimming in the ocean all year round, tai chi, yoga, and meditation, in addition to joining her children and grandchildren in the high-thrill activities of gigantic water slides at an adventure park and abseiling.
In mid-2023, Margaret, realising that she had little time left to live, contacted all her long-time friends to thank them for being in her life and to say goodbye. She was not afraid to die, showing a calm acceptance of death and a recognition of all the blessings of her life. She was deeply grateful that she was able to die in her bushland mudbrick home.
