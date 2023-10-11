The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Childcare Centre plans for Foxborough Hall put before Wagga City Council

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 12 2023 - 8:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Wagga's most historic homes would be transformed into a six-day-a-week, extended-hours childcare centre under a plan lodged with the city's council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.