Despite looking hard all year I have never spotted a single example of a recommendation that the Voice might make to government which would help to 'close the gap'.
I'm not talking about overarching statements like 'reduce Indigenous incarceration' or 'increase life expectancy', I've been looking for concrete examples of how something that is not being done now could be done to achieve either of these or other goals.
A government policy of police never arresting people identifying as Indigenous would of course instantly achieve the first goal, but at the cost of a backlash from those affected by public drunkenness, vandalism, theft, assault, domestic and other violence where so perpetuated.
That solution is of course out of the question, but why haven't I seen a more sensible answer to this and other known problems?
Unless I do in this closing week there is no way I'll be casting my vote for creation of a new bureaucracy costing taxpayers untold millions of dollars to run annually and in my view likely to be ineffective, filled with internal and external squabbles and divisive to the people of Australia.
"Yes" voters should do a bit of research and look under the Office of Prime Minister and Cabinet and count the number of voices already there advising the Prime Minister.
They will find the the PM's Indigenous Advisory Council has 12 members, the Treaties Council has 10 members and the Central Land Council has 90 members.
There are 61 members on the Referendum Engagement Group - 21 of whom are on the Referendum Working Group. There are 1400 staff on the National Indigenous Australians Agency which receives $4.3 billion annually.
We already have 11 Indigenous voices in Federal Parliament. That is a total of 1594 voices already. How many more are needed before the federal government listens to the Indigenous community.
If the "Yes" vote gets up all of those 1594 people would resign because using their own words they have been failing in bridging the gap. But somehow I believe that if they were going to be made to resign they would be "No" voters.
Who will be the 25 people to constitute the Voice?
Who will the 25 people be that constitutes the Voice? Will they be chosen, elected, selected or self-appointed and by whom? Will they be some of the tired old faces of past failed bodies of Indigenous representation? Who will be their leader? Will they be in office forever?
It's nearly referendum voting time and a few days ago, I heard Peter Dutton, in Perth, say that 'The Voice is Dividing the Country.' But it is not the voice that is dividing the country, it is Peter Dutton and his political scheming cronies.
Aboriginal people are only 3 per cent of the population, but they are a huge proportion of the people who are in jail, have diabetes, die young, are poorly educated, unemployed or unemployable, and that's how they will stay if we don't change the ways we try to help them.
What everyone should be saying is not "If you don't know, say No" but "if you don't know, give them a go".
If we can lift up our Indigenous people, we will all benefit.
When you answer the question on your referendum ballot paper, please make sure you write YES.
It's encouraging that Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Minns have already touched base with south coast communities affected by the recent bushfires. Minns has acknowledged that NSW residents need to "be prepared for a horror summer."
But unfortunately with changing weather patterns, we now have a smaller margin of time during the year for hazard reduction burning. This also has limited effect in intense conditions. During the Black Summer fires, very strong winds spread 'crown fires' extremely quickly through the tree canopies. In these conditions fires can jump as far as thirty kilometres.
The danger of bushfires has increased globally, with droughts, storms and high temperatures occurring more frequently due to climate change. We do need to be vigilant about bushfire danger.
But looking at the big picture, we must also drastically reduce the use of heat-trapping pollutants like coal and gas. Unless the problem is tackled at its roots, the threat of these mega-fires will not be abated.
