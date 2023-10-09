The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Searching for examples of how Voice will close the gap

By Letters
October 10 2023 - 4:30am
Despite looking hard all year I have never spotted a single example of a recommendation that the Voice might make to government which would help to 'close the gap'.

