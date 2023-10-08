A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on the Olympic Highway.
Emergency services were called to the highway at The Rock following reports two vehicles had collided near Watson Street and Yerong Street at 9.48am on Monday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated two patients at the scene.
The first patient was treated for injuries to the neck before they were released.
The second patient - a woman in her 60s - was treated by paramedics for an injury to her head.
She was taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
Fire and Rescue NSW, RFS and VRA crews also responded to the crash.
The crash closed the highway in both directions, with diversions in place, but the road reopened just after 11am.
