The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Wom taken to hospital after Olympic Highway crash, The Rock

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway at The Rock after two vehicles had collided. File picture
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway at The Rock after two vehicles had collided. File picture

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on the Olympic Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.