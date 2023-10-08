Diya can't vote, but that won't stop her making a difference

People aged under 18 may not be able to vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum, but that won't stop one Wagga teenager from showing her support.
Diya Bhengra was among those who performed at a community event in support of the YES23 Campaign at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Sunday.
The 16-year-old musician may not be old enough to vote, but she wants to ensure her voice is still being heard.
"I have been wearing my 'Yes' badge everywhere, I'm doing everything that I can to show my support, if not with a vote then maybe somebody else's vote that I can change," she said.
The teenager said she believed it was important to give First Nations people the acknowledgement they deserve.
"I think voting 'yes' for this referendum is the step towards change," she said.
First Nations man Lawrence 'Lollipop' Barlow said the decision to vote should be one that comes from the heart.
Mr Barlow, a Wagga musician who often writes and sings songs about country, was also among those to perform on Sunday.
"Every little step forward is a step of progress and the Voice is another opportunity to take another step forward," he said.
"What's most important to me is the respect everyone needs to receive from one another.
"Every little step and recognition towards the first settlers is important, but it comes down to your heart and how you feel."
First Nations man Eddie Whyman, who was born and raised in Wagga, returned home specifically for the event - to show his support to the community where grew up.
Mr Whyman, the son of Wiradjuri Elder Hewitt Whyman, said he was calling for change and to fight for his grandparents, parents and the future of his children and grandchildren.
"I'm here today because changes need to be made," he said.
"Growing up, I saw a lot of disadvantages that my people have endured.
"I've seen the struggles and fights, and I'm fighting for what's right for my grandparents and parents."
Mr Whyman said the Riverina was a community with a high population of First Nations people, which was why it was important for him to get his message across locally.
"In our community, there are a lot of disadvantages we face every day, particularly around health, housing and education," he said.
"The fighting and what we are fighting for isn't going to impact my children and my grandchildren in the future. I think this is the first step, moving forward, in us becoming one nation."
One thing Mr Whyman is proud of is the coming together of First Nations and non-First Nations people in support of the YES23 Campaign.
"I'm very proud of not only the Aboriginal community but also the non-Aboriginal community who are a strong leading force behind the 'Yes' vote," he said.
