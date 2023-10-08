Rider taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on Riverina road

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Gocup Road, just south of Gundagai, shortly before 3pm following reports a motorcyclist had come off his bike.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the scene, where they found a man in his 60s who was injured.
It is understood the man was thrown from his bike and landed on the road up to three metres away.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene for minor injuries to his chest and back, the spokesperson said.
He was then taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.