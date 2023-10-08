'No' campaign's lies are straight out of the Trump playbook | Ray's Reasoning

With referendum early voting is well under way and October 14 is almost upon us, it is time to call out what are quite clearly lies being told by the "no" campaign.
It is using tactics akin to the untruths claimed to be "alternative facts", taken straight from the Trump campaign in the US. Michael Pascoe, writing in The New Daily, has accurately described this as "Trumpian schtick".
For example, "As the campaign for the Voice to Parliament enters its final weeks, the 'no' case has begun making absurd claims such as 'white people ... will be paying to live here'," wrote Martin McKenzie-Murray in The Saturday Paper.
I'll begin with the false claim that the Australian Electoral Commission will improperly advantage the "yes" campaign by accepting ticks on ballot papers, but discarding those marked with a cross.
Last month, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton made a rather silly, perhaps cynical, intervention in the debate when he argued on Radio 2GB that: "If a tick counts for 'yes', then a cross should count for 'no."
However, the AEC received legal advice way back in 1988, reinforced this year, that ticks can be read unambiguously as agreement with the proposition, while crosses retain an ambiguity.
Quite clearly Dutton & Co are fibbing, having been told quite clearly what the truth is.
The second lie is that the Uluru Statement from the Heart is not one page but secretly 26 pages. In August, Sky News's Peta Credlin declared her scoop: using freedom of information laws, she had "forced" from the government the full statement, which was not, as its authors claimed, a pithy one-pager.
Rather, she said, it was a vastly longer and more ambitious statement that had been "hidden" from the public. This was false. What was "hidden" were explanatory notes and the minutes of meetings, which in truth had been published online years ago.
The third lie is that the Voice would weigh in on everything from interest rates to defence spending. And the Voice would mean every government decision could be taken to the High Court.
In truth, what is proposed is that "the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the parliament and the executive government of the commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples". Nothing about other issues.
The next lie is the claim that the referendum will actually contain two questions. Another furphy, as this is patently false.
The liars also claim that the Voice will simply fatten bureaucrats. This is also false, because the Voice, if successful, would be comprised of First Australians. The stated purpose is not to add to layers of bureaucracy, but to better advise the system that already exists and has failed to close the gap.
Another false claim is that the Voice will "get rid of the parliament that's there now and will end up taking over". This also demonstratively false.
These words come from the mouth of Kerry White, a board member of Warren Mundine's "no" campaign group Recognise a Better Way.
The claim that "Aboriginal people will be running this country, and all the white people here will be paying to live here" is also ridiculously false. There is no suggestion the Voice would clear the way for reparations or whatever is meant by white people "paying to live here".
The Uluru Statement from the Heart does not mention reparations. One of the earliest untruths muddy the waters is the claim that there is insufficient detail about the Voice.
However, it has been made clear that the functions of the Voice - the detail - would be legislated by parliament once a referendum had enshrined support for its existence.
The final furphy I'll examine today is that the Voice is divisive. The truth is the opposite.
We have over 200 "white fella" advisory committees to the government.
All give advice, and that's all the Statement from the Heart is asking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.