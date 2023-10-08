The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Influence of social media disturbing and disrupting to society

October 9 2023 - 4:30am
It is easy to detect what appears to be a degree of racism and a denial of history in the column written by Keith Wheeler ["Document 14 outlines what referendum is really about", Daily Advertiser October 6].

