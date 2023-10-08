It is easy to detect what appears to be a degree of racism and a denial of history in the column written by Keith Wheeler ["Document 14 outlines what referendum is really about", Daily Advertiser October 6].
I do not intend to respond to all of the assertions in his article but I would ask what does he mean to convey when he mentions that Penny Wong has appointed an Aboriginal ambassador?
Does he think that perhaps the appointee is not qualified to have such a role or does he disapprove of an Indigenous person being appointed?
Also he presents a list of people who he claims would be given a "blank cheque" to legislate whatever they like if the "Yes" vote succeeds - that statement is ridiculous given that the entire Parliament decides on legislation, both the House of Representatives and the Senate. I doubt that the people he named will have that much power.
The influence of social media is both disturbing and disrupting to our society.
Similar behaviour took place when the marriage equality plebiscite took place but the people supported the proposal.
I hope that similar goodwill will be shown on October 14 and YES succeeds.
Mr Carmody, ["Not place for debate", Letters September 29] the "advisory" groups you listed are not enshrined in the Constitution. Therein lies the difference.
A Mr Gray, from Mornington in Victoria [Letters, September 29] takes umbrage at the committee organising this year's Miss Wagga because one of the young ladies taking part in this campaign was asked, as were the others, to not promote any political matters during the current program.
Apparently, this is a grievous crime, and as a result the entire population of Wagga is seriously discredited as a result.
I understand that the young lady involved turned up at preparations for an event sponsoring and promoting the Miss Wagga campaign wearing a "Vote Yes", or similar badge, on her clothing. So, the management committee of this organisation politely requested that she refrain from such behaviour, as a basic, evenhanded approach that is applied to all young women who have signed up for the duration of this annual campaign.
The committee, composed of experienced adults, have evolved a basic group of rules that keeps politics out of the general fundraising efforts of the program. There is a time and place for everything.
I believe the committee was correct in their request. If it was a situation where all the young women were being presented to an audience, and they each were asked to provide some background to their profile, their career aims, their ambitions, what drove them, what they admired, what they were passionate about, that would be the appropriate time to express their positions on any matter that was important to them as developing contributors to our society.
Taking your bat and ball home because you were requested to refrain from a behavior demonstrates a lack of maturity on the behalf of the young woman. Which is a great pity, given that the program overall aims to provide a growth experience that in the past has forged lifelong friendships among the entrants, entrenched the core notion of working for your community broadly, and provided leadership opportunities for those young people involved.
But for Mr Gray, all of Wagga should be ashamed and embarrassed over this? A tad over-hyped, may I suggest?
Anyone lighting a fire must have a permit in the impending bushfire season. This applies to smoking ceremonies.
In the event of a total fire ban, no fires can be lit and anyone who allows a fire to burn without reporting or extinguishing it is liable to prosecution.
Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members, councils, businesses and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2023 from 18-24 September.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign to 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future' encouraging everyone to take simple actions which make our communities more dementia-friendly.
On behalf of the estimated more than 400,000 people living with dementia in Australia and the more than 1.5 million people involved in their care, we thank everyone for their support.
While Dementia Action Week is only one week each year, the conversation and action to eliminate discrimination continues year-round. For information and tips on how you can continue working towards a dementia-friendly future, please visit dementiafriendly.org.au.
There is a great deal of talk these days by politicians about adapting to human-induced climate change.
Australian policymakers seem to have accepted that human-caused climate change is here for a very long time. This is indeed a sobering thought.
I am completely baffled by the attitude of our policy makers when they have the power, in their own hands , to legislate a ban, or limitation, on the use of fossil fuels to create energy, that would deal a severe blow to Human created climate change and its associated horrors.
Is the answer that our policy makers are now putting financial considerations (Australia is a world leading exporter of coal and gas) ahead of the health and wellbeing of Australians?
