Sculptures draw crowds, lift spirits as festival brings community together

A Riverina festival known to draw in a crowd three times the size of the town it's held in has again a been hailed a major success.
Lockhart's Spirit of the Land Festival got under way on Friday night and continued across the weekend, bringing in thousands of people eager to see this year's farm art sculptures.
Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon was among the judges of the sculptures on Friday night and said he was amazed by the work.
"Each year I'm completely overwhelmed by the sculptures, in terms of the intricacy and craftsmanship," Cr Verdon said.
"It's amazing, it's fantastic."
The Spirit of the Land Festival is best known for its farm art sculptures, which gives one lucky entrant a cash prize of $10,000.
Andrew McGill's sculpture called 'George the Friesian Bull' won the National Farm Art sculpture award at this year's event.
The festival was created after one of the worst droughts in history in a bid to lift the farming community's spirits and celebrate its strength through such a trying time.
Cr Verdon said each year the festival brings well over 3000 people to the town, which only has a population of about 1000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There was a healthy crowd there when I was there," he said.
"There were plenty of stalls, all of the stall spots were filled and there was certainly a good crowd of people walking around."
A highlight for locals, Cr Verdon said the festival is always a welcomed event by all.
"It's the highlight of the year for the Lockhart Shire if you ask me," he said.
"It always brings the community spirit together and it's a well-supported event."
The event is organised by festival president Peter Veneris and a contingent of hard-working volunteers.
Cr Verdon said without Mr Veneris and the volunteers the festival wouldn't be what it is today.
"I would like to thank all of the organisers of the Spirit of the Land Festival," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.