ALBURY trainer Ronny Calleja believes the best is still to come of Glenlea Hanover after an impressive victory at Wagga on Friday.
It was a successful trip to Riverina Paceway for Calleja as Glenlea Hanover ($2.70) made it three wins from her last six starts with victory in the $9792 NR 48 Pace (2270m).
It continued a strong association between Goulburn reinsman Harrison Ross and the mare with him now having driven Glenlea Hanover four times for three wins and a third placing.
Glenlea Hanover was given every chance by a patient Ross drive and she put the race quickly to bed when he made his move, going on to score by 10 metres in a mile rate of 1:58.5.
Calleja was full of praise for his six-year-old mare, who now has eight wins and 12 minor placings from 44 starts.
"She just gets a little bit better every time she goes around it seems," Calleja said.
"Harrison's had four drives for three wins and a third. But the mare goes good. She's got a lot speed.
"She went terrific. I reckon she might get better somehow. If we drive her like that."
While the long-term plan includes a trip to Melton for a metropolitan mares race, Calleja is content picking off races in the Riverina for now.
"I'll just go backwards and forwards between Wagga and Albury and that'll do me," he said.
"She picks up a cheque and she's competitive and it's not very far to go.
"I'd like to race her in one of those mare races in Melbourne but I'm not going to be in a hurry to do anything like that.
"Little bites of the cherry are good and the prizemoney here is as good as anywhere in Australia."
Glamour Fox ($31) and Good Time Nedra ($5.50) filled out the minor placings.
Meantime, Victorian visitor Earl Of Pembroke ($1.15) scored by one of the bigger margins seen at Riverina Paceway in the opener on Friday.
The former Kiwi, trained by Julie Douglas, bolted in to score by 32.7 metres in the NR 48 Pace (2270m).
A three-year-old by Washington VC, Earl Of Pembroke was having just his second Australian start.
Jack Laugher brought Earl Of Pembroke with a strong run 700 metres from home and he quickly put his rivals away. Craig Turnbull's pair, Ringorella ($9.00) and Bet Sheza Lady ($16), filled out the minor placings and were another 42 metres in front of the remaining pack.
Douglas and Laugher made it an early winning double when Miss Hermes ($2.10) proved too good in the NR 48 Pace (2270m).
