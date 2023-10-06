It will be a weekend of Mini Muster magic with the Riverina Mini Car Club (RMCC) set to celebrate the event's 20th anniversary.
The Mini is an automotive and cultural icon around the world, having been built in classic form for more than 40 years.
To mark the Riverina Mini Muster's 20th year, the RMCC will hold an extra-long event on Saturday, featuring a Mini show and shine which will be open to the public.
There will also be a barbecue, drinks, stalls, a jumping castle, a raffle draw, entertainment and an array of Minis.
Club president Phil Bell said this year the event will run longer than usual to mark the special occasion.
"We normally finish up at lunchtime but this year it will run until 4.30pm," he said.
Minis entered into the show will vie for two trophies - the best car and the people's choice award, which can be voted on by all those who attend.
If you asked Mr Bell why an array of classic Minis would be a sight worth seeing, he would tell you that everyone is a fan of them.
"Minis used to be everywhere," he said.
"Nearly everyone of a certain age has a Mini story."
The front-wheel drive Mini was revolutionary when it was conceived in the 1950s by Sir Alec Issigonis.
Built from 1959 to 2000, it featured on roads and racetracks all around the world.
A modern take on the icon, MINI, was released by BMW in 2001.
"To many people, it is 'just a car', but the history behind the Mini brand is really interesting and, compared to a modern car, they have so much character," Mr Bell said.
"We would also love to hear from BMW MINI owners who might like to join."
Mr Bell said everyone was welcome to attend the show and shine, describing the club as a good group of people with a common love for Minis.
"We like to tour around together, we've been to Tasmania three times, Victoria, Broken Hill, Adelaide and Perth - we don't compete, we just drive around the countryside and have a good time."
The club was formed in 2003 and currently has more than 30 family memberships, with 60 member vehicles.
Mr Bell said anyone with an interest in Minis or who drives one would be welcome to join the club.
"We are a really social group with a fair bit of knowledge and expertise when it comes to the Classic Mini," he said.
The Riverina Mini Muster will kick off from 10am on Saturday at the Wagga Visitor Information Centre and will conclude at 4pm.
