The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Underpants looking to continue strong start to his racing career at Albury

MM
By Matt Malone
October 6 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Spackman casts his eye over Underpants on Friday ahead of his trip to Albury on Saturday, where he will be looking to make it three wins from four starts. Picture by Matt Malone
Ollie Spackman casts his eye over Underpants on Friday ahead of his trip to Albury on Saturday, where he will be looking to make it three wins from four starts. Picture by Matt Malone

HE'S the horse with a different name but Underpants is certainly turning heads at the track for the right reason.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.