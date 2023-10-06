HE'S the horse with a different name but Underpants is certainly turning heads at the track for the right reason.
The talented three-year-old will head to Albury on Saturday chasing the third victory of his short career when he contests the Class Three Handicap (1175m).
Underpants won a 2YO Maiden at Wagga on debut back in April and was sent to the paddock after finishing midfield at his second start in the 2YO Handicap at the Wagga carnival.
He returned with a first-up victory at Leeton last month to take his record to two wins from three race starts.
Spackman has a lot of time for Underpants.
"I'm rapt with him," Spackman said.
"He's come back really good, he's still learning his trade, that's the only thing that worries me about him. He needs racing now to learn his trade and when he learns it, they won't know which way he went.
"He's doing it all on raw ability at the moment."
Josh Richards has been on board all three of Underpants' starts, plus his trial, and will again be in the saddle as he looks to continue his hot streak at Albury on Saturday.
Underpants is an $8.00 chance with TAB and meets a very competitive field. Spackman recognises this but is keen to see how the son of Va Pensiero goes.
"I think he got a lot out of Leeton, which as a tight-turning track actually got him to balance up," he explained.
"His work has been A1 since and he's definitely come on from it.
"It's a tough little race, don't get me wrong, he's going to have to weave his way through.
"He's shown me every indication that he's ready to go, he gets in there with 55.5 (kilograms), which is a luxury when he's got a benchmark of 62 but that's because he's a three-year-old and so they should look after him."
The Albury track received some more rain on Thursday night so it is back rated a heavy 10 as of Friday morning but there is confidence it will improve come race time.
Underpants' mother, Dutiful, won her only race on a heavy track so Spackman is hopeful he will handle it.
"His mother loved a wet track so I can't see why he won't," he said.
Spackman is keen to put Underpants away after Albury on Saturday with the view of better races.
"I think he'll go straight to the paddock after this to come back for either the Country Championships or one tilt at a Highway," he said.
"There's just too much happening as far as the Kosciuszko and that, there's no Highways for three or four weeks so he may as well go and have a break and I can map out a plan after that.
"I think he's very good. It's exciting times."
A good group of local owners are among Underpants' connections.
It looms as a big day for the Spackman stable. While they have Underpants and Chipstar in at Albury, their stable star Rocket Tiger will contest the group two Gilgai Stakes at Flemington.
