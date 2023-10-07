The first of my ancestors to arrive in Australia came aboard HMS Sirius in January 1788. Being a Royal Marine, he was one of the first to step ashore to secure the landing area for other crew, settlers and convicts to follow. He would have been armed. I don't know if he was involved in suppressing resistance in those first few years of white settlement. But he was undoubtedly an instrument of the white colonisation of this country.
By 1792 he had discharged from the Royal Marines, married, and taken up land with the intention to settle here permanently. This indicates to me that life in the colony had more to offer than the life he left behind in England. This is a common story across my family, as it is for many Australians. My predecessors migrated from Scotland, England and Ireland throughout the 19th century and from Italy in the early 20th century. They came seeking opportunity for themselves and hope for a better life for their families.
Only a few generations later, I am a healthy, educated, employed, and privileged Australian - thankful for the courage of my ancestors. They have given me agency, self-determination, freedom, and power over my own destiny. Yet, I am also aware that my advantage is borne of the dispossession of the first inhabitants of this continent, and that they do not enjoy the health, education, employment and other benefits that I enjoy.
I know that the only way to 'close the gap' between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians is to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, enabling them to advise on, and make, the decisions that directly affect their own lives, families, and communities. I know that by empowering the Indigenous minority, we will not disadvantage others. By lifting them up, we do not push aside the rights of anyone else. By voting 'YES' to enshrine a First Nations voice in our Constitution, I believe I am living the legacy of my migrant ancestors: that of looking forward in hope and seeking out opportunity to make life for others better.
My dictionary states as follows - "ADVISORY - having power to advise, but NOT to determine or direct policy; consultative, containing advice e.g.to offer an advisory opinion".
Let us keep in mind that "advisory" is a key element in the forthcoming referendum, and ALL that the Voice can do, is to ASK the executive or the government for improvements or changes. The government can consider such requests and act accordingly, i.e. agree or disagree . End of story!!
This reminds me of little Johnny asking his mother if he can go down to the local shop to buy some lollies -after due consideration, Mum says no to Johnny, and when asked why, tells Johnny that it would waste his pocket money, and that lollies would be bad for his teeth. Again, end of story [or at least until the following day when he asks again!!]
The same thing would apply with the Voice, but the big difference is that the government, before handing out any lollies, must remember that it will be answerable to the voters at the subsequent elections!
Please, please, ignore the myriad of 'red herrings' that have been thrown into the debate, get informed of the facts, and then vote YES.
Thanks to those who have supported me regarding the Voice. To then get a quick negative response from Mr Walker and Ms Sleeman adds to the discussion.
Firstly, a correction is necessary. The Barton government was the first, but then quickly Deakin took office.
Frankly, I do not care who drafted the original constitution, for there was a telling absence.
Indeed, as Ms Sleeman correctly points out, it was the White Australia policy that precluded the First Nations people 'as they were considered a dying race'. Some 120 years later this 'dying race' is still here. In the main, they have managed to retain their dignity while we white folk (collectively) seemingly have lost ours!
Now comes the punchline! Whatever the eventual outcome of the vote, for we Australians there will be no winners.
Strategically, the Chinese Communist Party has already established disturbing influence within various South Pacific and Torres Strait governments.
Any further rejection of First Nations people just adds to their argument!
A YES vote is needed!
In his recent letter, Geoff Field questions Anthony Albanese's ability to be a good leader because he was "on the verge of blubbering" while giving a speech on The Voice.
Mr Field's goes on to conclude that as a result, the PM doesn't have the same strength of character required to be a good leader, comparing him to historical figures such as Winston Churchill.
Mr Field may be surprised to learn that Churchill was, in fact, a well documented blubberer. There are numerous accounts from the wartime period and beyond of him bursting out in tears while addressing parliament, meeting world leaders and when out conducting his public tours.
So frequent were Churchill's public displays of emotions King Edward VIII nicknamed him cry-baby.
So if the PM gets a bit teary eyed during the odd speech I'd say he's in relatively good company.
Keith Wheeler ["Document 14 outlines what referendum is really about", October 6] quotes bits of "Document 14" or, the 20-odd page, 'Statement from the heart'.
He quotes one section of the document which suggests that - perhaps as part of some future 'treaty' - that terms could include "a financial settlement (such as seeking a percentage of GDP)." That quote is from the document itself and its premise is quite bizarre in economic terms.
A country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is a monetary measure of the market value of all the final goods and services produced over a specific time. It's not a physical stash of cash that can be divvied-up and handed around.
It's in the bank account of your plumber; it's sitting in the silos of grain farmers or munching grass in the paddocks of beef growers; it has been invested in the new truck your removalists used and the leather bags hanging from the dash of taxis.
Further, the "G" stands for Gross - a sum from which costs have yet to be deducted. Indeed, once costs (such as imports) are removed, the Nett sum can even be negative: a country spending more than it creates.
All of this is why suggesting "a financial settlement" (presumably annual) based on "a percentage of GDP" is nonsensical: it's money that doesn't exist anywhere in any accessible form (a 'productivity tax' might sort that out); It doesn't exist because it's a gross figure ("P" does not stand for Profit); and there's no indication of how the imaginary sum might be paid (straight into the Voice coffers, is one guess).
The Uluru Statement/Document 14 is something which we are urged to consider seriously and with great respect, but its poor grasp of economic reality undermines its intentions.
Even the PM, asked if he had read it, expostulated "Why would I?"
As the saying goes... 'Thrice armed is he whose cause is just'.
On October 14, Australian voters will decide on the Voice referendum. The result will endorse this adage: 'Thrice armed is he whose cause is just.'
Also, if the referendum Voice succeeds, will our National Anthem be rewritten to read 'We are two and free'?
As we draw closer to referendum day, we Australians would do well to consider our international reputation. Many other countries, including Norway, Canada and New Zealand, have Indigenous recognition enshrined in their constitutions.
Each of their models goes beyond what our proposed model offers, and each has helped to unite, not divide their citizens.
As a developed, democratic nation, Australia is the outlier in regard to political representation of our First Nations peoples. Acknowledgement in the constitution and the addition of an advisory body known as 'a Voice' to Parliament that would represent indigenous people are what was requested by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Over 80 per cent of them support this proposal as the best method of recognition.
It's been 24 years since Australia's last referendum. Most of us won't get a second chance in our lifetimes to right the wrongs that we all know continue to be inflicted on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
The time to listen and make a positive choice is now. That's why I'm voting 'Yes'.
All those opposing the Voice in the coming referendum, argue that it is divisive and will do nothing to improve the lives of our First Nations people. When asked for more details involving the Voice, PM Albanese said the government won't "go down that cul-de-sac of getting into every detail, because that is not a recipe for success". This means that he wants everyone to vote "Yes" but doesn't want the public to know all the details. One could be excused for thinking that by keeping the public in the dark and not revealing all the details of the Voice, he knows full-well that if the truth should come out, the Yes vote will fail.
In reality, changing the Constitution is not going to improve the plight of all those First Nations people by giving them more say in Parliament. They already have 11 politicians to air their grievances to. It would be remiss of me if I didn't refer to the explosion in the number of people identifying as Indigenous Australians. It is calculated that there are now approximately 500,000. Why is this so? My personal view is that they all want to get on the gravy train knowing that the government spends more than $30 billion annually on our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. And some misinformed people seem to think that they are being neglected?
believe we should forget about changing the Constitution and leave things as they are. Surely, wiser heads, the likes of Senator Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine, both being Indigenous, having a first-hand knowledge of all the problems, can come up with a solution of how to fix the woes being experienced by the First Nation population?
At least these two are twice as knowledgeable as the present Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Linda Burney. She is completely out of her depth. Therefore, on October 14, let's give it a go by voting No!
After a decade of economic failure, unprecedented folly in government, and documented failure in "Closing the Gap" in Aboriginal policy, the "who do you trust" Liberal/National coalition has found their real voice and purpose.
Muster its racist base and destroy Albo. They must - it is imperative. Peter Dutton's leadership depends on it!
Quoting an obscure US musical legend, Frank Zappa, I shout: "Hey you know something ... I'm not black, but there's a whole lot of times I wish I could say I'm not white".
Reverend Karen Kime writes it is time to consider the facts. I find it sad that she finds it offensive when people question her identity. She shouldn't take it personally but the facts are - in the 2021 census 812,728 people identified as Aboriginal up from 649,171 in the 2016 census. That represents a 25.2 per cent increase. They say their are two things you can rely on - death and taxes.
Their are also two other things. WIFM (what's in it for me) and NIMBY (not in my backyard).
Noel Pearson, one of the leaders she praises has, according to his local federal member of parliament (Warren Entsch) accumulated close to $550 million dollars for his Cape York community since 2005.
That is a huge amount for not a lot of people. It is probably understandable that more people are identifying as Aboriginal because of the WIFM. Karen praises parliamentarian Linda Burney. Linda will be a victim all her life if she doesn't change her attitude.
If you want to praise someone, praise MP for Fowler Dai Le. She was 7 when North Vietnam took over South Vietnam in 1975. She never saw her father again after leaving for a refugee camp in the Philippines. She stayed there with her mother and sister until she arrived in Australia in 1979. Times would have been very tough for her but obviously she worked hard, got and education and the rest is history. She could but she is not playing the victim card.
A lot of part-Aboriginals have made a very good living out of being Aboriginal. The Aboriginal population in Australia is 3.3 per cent. Members who identify as Aboriginal in the Australian Parliament is 4.8 per cent.
It is not "The Voice" we need. We need better voices in our governments. It is not meant to be offensive to question identity. It is offensive to want to have two types of Australians.
Like most Australians I can't understand it because the PM desperately refuses to give us any details (until after the vote), without bipartisan support or the courtesy of a convention to debate before hastily trying to trick us into including a race-based body in our founding Constitution.
I'm afraid that the worst thing that could happen to Australia is if 96 per cent of the population is irreversibly subjected to decades of litigation in the High Court against federal, state and local governments resulting in a dysfunctional federal Parliament with legislation subject to constant adjudication, taxpayers, ratepayers, mum and dad investors in public companies like BHP and AMP and superannuants forced to pay billions of dollars to the other 4 per cent as compensation for past events (for which present Australians cannot be held responsible) possibly making them, and dozens of barristers, the most powerful and wealthy classes in a resentful and permanently divided nation.
While not totally committed, my leaning was towards voting 'yes' in the Voice referendum. However, I have decided to vote 'no' and my reasons have nothing to do with constitutional recognition and everything to do with trust in our politicians.
While supporting many principles of the Voice I had some concerns, but was prepared to take the risk. Now, I find the risk too great after my faith in politicians has been shattered by federal Minister Tanya Plibersek.
Our rural communities have reluctantly accepted the Murray-Darling Basin Plan with all its shortcomings and we have worked for more than a decade to improve its implementation, collaborate with bureaucracies and present solutions that can deliver environmental outcomes without decimating farmers and rural communities. The additional 450 gigalitres which Plibersek tells us must be delivered, including through buybacks, was not in the original Basin Plan. But at least we were guaranteed by Labor's Tony Burke and reinforced only five years ago by the federal and state governments that the 450GL would only be recovered through buybacks if there were no adverse social and economic impacts.
Last month, this promise was thrown out by Plibersek, in what can only be described as a shameful, politically-motivated attack on all Australians. It will not only affect farmers and rural communities, but also force up the price of food at supermarkets for everyone.
If Plibersek is prepared to break a promise in this manner and destroy livelihoods, what might her fellow politicians do in the future if we have a Voice to Parliament?
I don't know the answer, but after Plibersek's broken promise I am no longer prepared to take the risk.
