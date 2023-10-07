All those opposing the Voice in the coming referendum, argue that it is divisive and will do nothing to improve the lives of our First Nations people. When asked for more details involving the Voice, PM Albanese said the government won't "go down that cul-de-sac of getting into every detail, because that is not a recipe for success". This means that he wants everyone to vote "Yes" but doesn't want the public to know all the details. One could be excused for thinking that by keeping the public in the dark and not revealing all the details of the Voice, he knows full-well that if the truth should come out, the Yes vote will fail.