The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: Why do climate change believers resort to scaremongering?

By Letters
October 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In his letter Brian Measday ["Supercharger being felt", September 28], like so many people, used the El Nino climatic phenomenon to support climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.