In his letter Brian Measday ["Supercharger being felt", September 28], like so many people, used the El Nino climatic phenomenon to support climate change.
The term "El Nino" was first used by South American (Peruvian) fishermen in the 1600s to describe periods of unusually warm H2O in the Pacific Ocean. Does this mean Climate change has been around since the 1600s?
Why do climate change believers resort to scaremongering with ridiculous statements such as "we are racing towards a world that may well be no longer able to support life"?
With September temperature records recently broken all over eastern Australia it's probably time for climate change deniers to share their theories about why this is happening.
Temperatures in some parts of Sydney are as much as fifteen degrees above the October average maximum and Australia has just had the driest September on record. Fires were raging in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania and the fire season has hardly started.
Climate change denial has stifled action on climate change, most notably during the Coalition's last term in Government, and we are now paying the price for that inactivity.
The Albanese Government has more ambitious targets but undermines them by continuing to approve new gas and coal mines. The argument for strong and immediate action on climate should be behind us now but there are still major deniers in our midst - looking at you coal and gas industries.
Dear Wagga City Council,
My name is Gregadoo East Road. I have lived in your shire for a long time.
My health has deteriorated very significantly over the last two years. I have been waiting patiently to receive some treatment but unfortunately my cancer has spread so badly that I am now on the critical list.
It saddens me greatly to watch those that visit me break down in tears and are very distressed by the neglect shown towards me.
Actually, my body is now so bad I will need major surgery. A few Band-aids here and there will not cure my illness as I have been left without any treatment for far too long.
It was mentioned that council has allocated a sum of $20,000 to the Mardi Gras and that this amount will be ongoing over a number of years.
It pains me to think that council considers it has the right to distribute the taxes that it collects from the hard-working inhabitants of the shire for a few to have a good time when I and many of my cousins feel very neglected.
I am sure that this money would be much better spent, and more rightly so, on our health so that those that visit and are very close to me can feel safe as they travel in the Wagga shire.
With reference to the Voice Referendum one would wonder why another layer of government needs to be imposed on the Australian population, when there are already 11 Indigenous MPs in Federal Parliament representing their constituents, which includes Indigenous people, in their electorates.
Actually the Indigenous representative MPs in Federal Parliament are over-represented per capita of the population - 11 MPs for 3 per cent of Indigenous Australians, compared to 97 per cent of the population who are represented by less MPs per capita.
Indigenous people also have more than 3000 Indigenous organisations trying to meet their every need, which currently costs the hard-working Australian taxpayer $39.5 billion per year for 3 per cent of the people. The Labor government is also spending about $400 million on the "yes" campaign which, could be used to build social housing instead. That is irresponsible with taxpayers money.
With regard to the Indigenous issues relating to health, housing, education, employment and over-representation in the jails, they have all the help they need to address these problems.
If people are given the blessings of social housing, free education, public Medicare health assistance, Centrelink handouts (with some receiving that for many generations), and mostly free training to gain employment and start businesses, and they aren't grateful for the amazing help they have been given, then it's not everyone else's fault - it's their own responsibility.
If they disrespect the privileges they receive, by not maintaining, or trashing their homes, not attending school, consuming food or drugs which are harmful to their health, don't follow through with job training or apply it wisely, and don't work hard in employment that contributes to building up this Nation for everyone, not just one ethnic group, plus be dishonest or break the law and end up in jail, then that is up to the Indigenous people themselves to rectify their own situation.
Not everyone else, and not the current government pushing for the race-based Voice, which is already causing division in Australia.
It is not "closing the gap" - it is creating a huge chasm between the Indigenous activists and the rest of the Australian population. Even many moderate Indigenous people are saying they don't agree with the "Voice" referendum - including Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine, who we admire for being fair and more truthful regarding the issues faced.
The "Voice" representative body is not needed at all as there are countless "voices" already speaking up for Indigenous people, and they are "recognised" everywhere one goes, with countless "Welcome to Country" and "Acknowledgement of their elders and ancestors".
What about the other 97 per cent of Australia! We're voting 'no'.
*Editor's note: The version of the above letter published in The Daily Advertiser on October 5 inadvertently omitted some words in the third paragraph. This occurred during the production process and the letter has been republished today in full.
