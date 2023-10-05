There is no pain quite like a parent losing a child, and it isn't something anyone should ever have to go through alone.
BLOSS Riverina Pregnancy and Baby Loss Support Inc founders Katie Farrell, Anna McRorie, Megan Gaffney and Ruth Hutchins know first-hand what it is like to lose their baby.
It is why the Wagga women joined forces in 2018, creating the annual BLOSS Remembrance Walk to provide families with the opportunity to remember, reflect and honour their lost child or children.
The day brings in families and their supporters to connect and remember in whatever way they feel comfortable.
Mrs McRorie said it is important for families to feel like there is a time in the year to remember and honour their babies.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We can still celebrate their birthdays and remember them on other days but it's nice to be able to come together as a community and be with others who understand your loss," she said.
"It's nice to do it each year because there are new families experiencing loss in the year leading up to the event and I think families appreciate the event."
While getting herself to take the first leap in attending the event proved challenging, Wagga's Sharon Jones said it is something she is forever grateful for doing.
"It's nice to know that you're not alone," she said.
"For me, [the walk] was the only time I ever had a chance to recognise my baby."
Ms Jones had been scared and anxious about attending the event alone, but after finding the courage to go she has made some really good friends.
"I did it by myself and I had been really scared and anxious, but having that time was really important," she said.
"I didn't know it was OK to remember and grieve, and when I came to the walk I realised there were others who also wanted to remember."
Mrs Farrell said the event is about connecting families and individuals who can offer one another support.
She said the event is also important in raising awareness around the high prevalence of pregnancy and baby loss.
"There will be activities set up and we will have stalls and food at the front of the Civic Theatre," she said.
"People will get a flower and will walk around the lagoon and then we release the flower into the lagoon as a symbol of remembrance."
The walk starts at 10am on Saturday, October 15, coinciding with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
Official proceedings will commence at 10.30am and the event will run until 1pm.
Attendees will gather at the Wagga Civic Theatre.
Those wanting to attend are asked to register beforehand online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.