Stories from Wagga Wagga's rich past

With almost 80 per cent of the federal election vote counted, Kay Hull with 36.44 per cent of the vote won the seat of Riverina convincingly from Peter Hargreaves (26.11 per cent) and David Kibbey (21.10 per cent).
Bishop of Canberra and Goulburn Diocese, George Browning and Bishop of Riverina Diocese, Bruce Clark inspected stage three of St Martins Anglican College at Charles Sturt University which will house 72 students by early next year.
The 1998 Riverina Business, Trade and Technology Expo organised by the Wagga Business Enterprise Centre is being held at the Bolton Street Stadium.
REROC's Integrated Database Website project developed by executive officer Julie Briggs and programmer, Simon Swan won a national award for Innovation in Local Government.
Riverina Australian Football Club announced an operating profit before income tax of $89,024 a decrease of more than $74,000 compared to $163,105 last year.
Frank and Betty Brown organised a reunion for the descendants of Benjamin and Maria Castle who first settled in Wagga 150 years ago.
The Wagga Winery is presenting "The Young Stars of Country" featuring Darren Coggan, Beccy Cole, Felicity and Adam Brand.
Rod Byrne is hoping to finish his representative touch football career on a high note with selection in the Australian team for next year's World Cup.
Jewell supermarket in Tolland is selling Pepsi cans 12 for $6.99, rump steak for $5.99 kg and 500g supreme pizza for $2.99.
Newly appointed Lake Albert Cricket Club captain Danny Webber has warned rivals not to write off last years runner-up despite suffering some key losses over winter.
Kurrajong Park Public School was officially opened by the Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife.
More than 80 delegates from all over Australia attended a two-day seminar in Wagga organised by the Society of St Vincent de Paul which dealt with the plight of the aged and homeless.
103 teams are taking part in the Wagga Tennis Association summer night competition beginning next week.
Women may be able to serve on juries in Wagga's higher courts next year as it is considered that the necessary facilities are now available in Wagga for women jurors.
Farrer League President, Mr Ernie Rockcliff presented the premiership flag to North Wagga's acting president Mr Ned Fife at the Farrer League Ball.
At the annual meeting of the Wagga and District Historical Society, Mr K Geaghan was elected president. Vice-presidents were Messrs R Palmer, A Nixon and Mrs J Walsh with secretary, Mr K Swan, and Treasurer Dr A Nichol.
Wagga clay pigeon shooter Warren Charlton will compete for Australia in the 1974 British Commonwealth Games at Christchurch, New Zealand.
Miss Shirley Bye won the Miss Farrer League Quest and was presented with her sash by Wagga's Mayoress, Ruth Gissing, at the Farrer League Ball held at the Police Boy's Club.
Wagga's recently formed Young Liberals branch held its second meeting with about 30 people attending.
Wagga Show's supreme champion Clydesdale, Annaborne Flash Mount owned by Mr Dave Rees has now won 100 supreme championships.
Huthwaites is selling polyester and cotton men's business shirts with fancy patterns and all the latest shades and stripes for $8.99.
