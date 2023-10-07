The Daily Advertiser
Stories from Wagga Wagga's rich past

October 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Fitzmaurice Street in Wagga, looking south from the Gurwood Street corner in about 1911. Picture courtesy of Wagga Wagga City Library's Keating album
Fitzmaurice Street in Wagga, looking south from the Gurwood Street corner in about 1911. Picture courtesy of Wagga Wagga City Library's Keating album

25 YEARS AGO

With almost 80 per cent of the federal election vote counted, Kay Hull with 36.44 per cent of the vote won the seat of Riverina convincingly from Peter Hargreaves (26.11 per cent) and David Kibbey (21.10 per cent).

