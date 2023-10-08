Riverina vice-captain Alicia Donohue says that she is proud of her side's campaign at the recent Cricket NSW Under 19 Female Country Championships.
Riverina finished fourth at the championships after an impressive campaign which was won by Central Coast after they defeated Western in the grand final.
Riverina started the championships in strong form recording back-to-back wins over Southern Districts and North Coastal.
Donohue said she was pleased with their start to the campaign and noted that some crucial death bowling from Hay's Alice Caldow was needed to secure their second victory.
"The first win was a really good win," Donohue said.
"We probably didn't bowl as well as we wanted to but our batters really stood up in that game.
"Then the second game was definitely a nail biter and it took us down to the last couple of overs.
"Myself and Alice bowled the death overs and she took a double wicket maiden to save that game for us so it was good."
After notching up the two wins, Riverina then went on to lose their remaining two round games to Central Northern and Western which saw them face off against Newcastle in the third vs fourth final.
Newcastle won the toss and elected to bat finishing their 20-over innings at 9-77.
It was a great start for Riverina after losing Sophie Panozzo early on in their run chase leaving them at 1-12.
Despite a solid fightback, Riverina was eventually bowled out for 69 with Delaney Laffy leading the way with the bat scoring 15.
It was a solid campaign from the Riverina side and Donohue said she was immensely proud of their efforts at the championships.
"Yeah absolutely," she said.
"All the girls did really well while we were away.
"Our top order batters all stood up and performed really well and the same with the bowlers, even the younger girls that we did take away that probably didn't get as many opportunities as we would've liked for them.
"When they did have their opportunities they stood up and did really well and it was good to see."
Leeton's Charlie Lamont captained the side while Donohue said it was an honour to be given the role of vice captain for the championships.
"I've been part of the program since I was 14," she said.
"So I was pretty honoured to be able to be vice captain for those girls."
With the championships now behind her, Donohue revealed she's got a busy season ahead which will see her split her time between playing in Wagga and Melbourne.
"I'm playing at Wagga City Cats again this season," she said.
"I transferred over to them during last season and they've been really, really good.
"Then I'm also playing with Plenty Valley Cricket Club in the Melbourne Premier League for the women.
"It's been going good so far, I've gone down for a training session and I think they were pretty happy with me.
"I'm starting in their seconds side this Sunday provided it doesn't rain."
Playing in the premier Victorian competition is a huge opportunity for Donohue and she said that was excited to get stuck into the season.
"It's definitely a really big step for me," she said.
"I think it's really exciting and I love to play with the girls, it's very different to playing against the men.
"To be able to do that at a club level is really amazing as the only women's cricket I've ever really gotten is my rep stuff."
