Narrandera's Matt Flynn set to join West Coast Eagles

By Matt Malone
October 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Matt Flynn in action against his new club West Coast Eagles when they took on the Giants in his home town of Narrandera during the 2017 pre-season. Picture by Les Smith
NARRANDERA footballer Matt Flynn will become a West Coast Eagle on Friday.

