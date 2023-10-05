NARRANDERA footballer Matt Flynn will become a West Coast Eagle on Friday.
The AFL free agency window opens on Friday and Flynn's move to the Eagles is expected to be one of the first moves to be finalised.
The 26-year-old had attracted interest from a number of clubs but settled on a move to Perth to join the Eagles.
West Coast confirmed Flynn had chosen them.
"The West Coast Eagles confirm Greater Western Sydney ruckman Matt Flynn has nominated the club as his preferred destination," a West Coast statement read.
"As an unrestricted free agent, Flynn is able to move to the club of his choice when the free agency window opens this Friday."
Flynn spent eight years at the Giants, managing 33 AFL games, all in the past three years, including playing the first nine rounds in 2023.
West Coast had long held an interest in Flynn and managed to lure him across now with the promise of more opportunities given the retirement of Nic Natanaui.
Bailey Williams rucked for the Eagles this year but the club see him more as a forward-ruck option moving forward.
