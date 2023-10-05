Wagga players step up to the challenge at National Youth Championships

The best young soccer players from across the country have ascended in Sydney this week for the boys Football Australia National Youth Championships.
Six Wagga City Wanderers players and three coaching staff members are attending the event, representing NSW.
Poor weather, both extreme heat and wind and rain, has hampered the competition, with athletes forced to step up their game even further as the tournament progresses.
The local players are competing across both the under 15s and 16s divisions, with national team staff eagerly watching for future stars.
Australian under 17s head coach Brad Maloney said the conditions have been difficult for players but will further test them.
"Every state and territory has got its sprinkle of high-quality players and they're all very competitive," Maloney said.
"The intensity and the quality of the matches has been really good despite the extreme weather that we've had over the last couple of days, so I think the commitment and the determination by everybody's been excellent."
Any nerves from the players will have been eased with familiar faces among the coaching staff.
Michael Babic is leading the charge for the under 16s side, while Andrew Mason is assisting with the under 15s.
Goal keeper coach Liam Dedini is working across both teams with the four selected keepers.
With neither NSW Country side to have secured a win heading into the fourth day of competition, it is unlikely they will take the field on Friday.
The girls National Youth Championships are scheduled to kick off on Monday, October 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.