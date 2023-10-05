A petition calling for the removal of a controversial sex-ed book, labelled by one critic as a "groomer's dream", from the Wagga library will be put before the city's councillors next week.
The petition, which also asks for a review into the appropriateness of all children's books in the library and for the development of a policy on the selection of titles made available to children, will be tabled at Monday night's council meeting.
The move comes after Councillor Mick Henderson last month moved to have Welcome to Sex banned from the library, which ultimately ended up with the councillors supporting the book.
The publication, which was released in May by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, has been controversial with some readers likening it to watching pornography.
After foreshadowing a notice of motion would be tabled at the September 18 council meeting, Cr Henderson then attempted to withdraw it from the agenda due to the absence of key staff, including general manager Peter Thompson, from the discussions.
The withdrawal was blocked by councillors Dan Hayes and Jenny McKinnon, who noted the Library Act 1939 (NSW) did not allow councils to ban books.
Cr Tim Koschel, with the support of Cr Henderson, then pushed to have the book relocated to a more "age-appropriate" section of the library instead.
The book is currently located in the junior section of the library designated for children from zero to 12.
Ultimately, the councillors voted to support the book belonging to the library's physical and online collection. They also backed the NSW Library Council guidelines regarding access to information, which state a public library "has a role as an unbiased source of information".
Wagga library has two physical copies of the book and one electronic version. The book is also available at a number of other libraries across the Riverina.
The petition calling for the book to be removed from the library was submitted to the council by Wagga mother Kirsty Matthews on September 28.
The petition had 160 signatories, 52 of whom had an address within the Wagga council area.
Mrs Matthews said while she would like to see the book removed, her biggest concern was that it was accessible to children under 12.
"I find the whole book repulsive," Mrs Matthews said.
"It's adult content. The book itself says it is for 12 to 15 year olds, but the book is located in the zero to 12-year-old section of the library, which is the junior section."
Mrs Matthews said the book was located in the youth section, for ages 12 to 15, in other libraries across the region including Cootamundra, Gundagai and Junee.
She said it felt as though the councillors weren't listening to the issue and haven't read to book themselves to understand its contents.
Mrs Matthews said aside from pictures - including of a couple scissoring - and a quote that tells children that if they are going to send a nude photograph to not include their face, there were detailed descriptions of how to perform acts like a rim job and how to engage in anal sex.
"People will say 'well, they're going to do it anyway', but that isn't good enough," she said.
"We have to draw the line in the sand somewhere."
Asked why it was important to have the book removed when children can still access the same content on the internet, Mrs Matthews said it was an area where action could be taken.
"We have to ramp down on the internet as well, this is just one area that we can crack down on," she said.
"The book can be used as a grooming tool. Imagine a paedophile reading this book to a child and saying it is for educational purposes ... that's a groomer's dream.
"Unless you're a victim or know someone who has been a victim of molestation, you have no idea how dangerous that material is."
Cr Henderson said while he understood the legislation made it impossible to have the book removed, he believed councillors should listen to those who've signed the petition.
"We, as councillors, should listen and the voices of those concerned should be heard," he said.
However, the petition was ridiculed by Cr Hayes who said, while people had the right to submit petitions to the council, they have wasted enough time on the issue.
"It's ridiculous," he said.
"It's ludicrous. Books shouldn't be banned, nor can local government ban books - it's pure ignorance.
"We had less than one per cent of people sign the petition [from the Wagga LGA] and the idea to ban this book and then other books, it is against everything I stand for.
"We should be letting parents decide for themselves."
Director of Community Services Janice Summerhayes has recommended the councillors receive the petition at Monday night's meeting and note the previous decision to support the book.
