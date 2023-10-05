Document 14 outlines what Voice referendum is really about | Wheeler's Wisdom

More recently Professor Davis said, to support Albanese's position, "The Uluru statement is just one page." So Albanese could dismiss questions about the matter. "No I haven't read it, I don't need to," he has said in interviews. Sometimes he explains that "the 26 pages" is just minutes of discussions. And so it is, and very much more. Document 14 (the "26 pages") is the "very powerful part" to which Megan Davis refers, built up from activist meetings held throughout the country.

