Document 14 outlines what Voice referendum is really about | Wheeler's Wisdom

With early referendum voting opening this week, Albanese is still talking about a one-page document. Not so. If we vote "yes", we are voting to accept a well-planned ambitious program that includes "sovereignty" over parts of the Australian continent.
Sovereignty implies ultimate control. A decision by Aboriginal owners to accept a Chinese base on Aboriginal land, for example, could be a "sovereign" decision. But isn't the Voice to be an advisory body only?
Document 14 sets out the complete Voice agenda. It is an official document, released under freedom of information by the National Indigenous Australians Agency. So Albanese is either lying, or is deliberately ignorant of the details the public continually asks for - details that are at his fingertips.
Professor Megan Davis, from the referendum working group, has said on a number of occasions that, "The Uluru Statement from the Heart isn't just the first one-page statement; it's actually a very lengthy document of about 18 to 20 pages, and a very powerful part of this document reflects what happened in the dialogues".
More recently Professor Davis said, to support Albanese's position, "The Uluru statement is just one page." So Albanese could dismiss questions about the matter. "No I haven't read it, I don't need to," he has said in interviews. Sometimes he explains that "the 26 pages" is just minutes of discussions. And so it is, and very much more. Document 14 (the "26 pages") is the "very powerful part" to which Megan Davis refers, built up from activist meetings held throughout the country.
Each page is carefully annotated in academic fashion, to indicate where particular aspects of the policy were first discussed. It talks of invasion, frontier wars, massacres, genocide and stolen generations. A whole chapter is devoted to activism, and how activism led to land rights.
But then it goes on to talk about "Makarrata", another word for treaty or agreement-making. "It is the culmination of our agenda," and later, "the negotiation process with the Australian government allows First Nations to express our sovereignty".
On page 18 the document says, "The body must be structured in a way that respects culture. Any body must also be supported by a sufficient and guaranteed budget, with access to its own independent secretariat, experts and lawyers". It was also suggested that the body could represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people internationally.
You may not be aware, but in March this year Penny Wong appointed an Aboriginal ambassador!
Next, treaty is defined. "A treaty could include a proper say in decision-making, the establishment of a truth commission, reparations, a financial settlement (such as seeking a percentage of GDP), the resolution of land, water and resources issues, recognition of authority and customary law, and guarantees of respect for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
Financial payments through the "percentage of GDP" idea, if this were to become a reality, would pay massive benefits to that 3.8 per cent of the Australian population identified as Indigenous.
Would there be a rush to identify as Aboriginal? In South Australia, for example, you can self-identify. There is no electoral roll of Aboriginal people, so there can be no election for the Voice - but that means there is no record of who should qualify for "reparation" payments, either.
I can see so many problems associated with what is being proposed, which is why Albanese would rather ordinary Australians not see Document 14.
You are voting to give Albanese, Linda Burney, Marcia Langton and Co a blank cheque to legislate whatever they want for the Voice.
If the Voice is inserted into the Constitution, it will be there forever, no matter how unworkable and corrupt it could become.
