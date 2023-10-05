FORMER club champion Des Shearer will return to Wagga Country Club for the first time in almost 20 years next week.
Shearer has accepted an invitation from Wagga Country Club to take part in the $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am, that gets underway next Thursday.
Shearer won the C grade and B grade titles at Wagga Country Club coming through the ranks and then took out the A grade club championship title in 1996.
Shearer is now general manager of the Bunbury Golf Club in Western Australia and is looking forward to getting back to the Wagga Country Club next week.
"I can't wait. It's going to be a blast, a blast from the past no doubt," Shearer said.
"I haven't been back since I think I played the Pro-Am in 2005. It's been a long time."
Shearer left Wagga shortly after his 1996 club championship win to begin a traineeship at Manly Golf Club in Sydney.
He spent six months on the NSW Pro-Am circuit before pursuing a career as a club professional, firstly at Tumut and then in northern Queensland.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Shearer then headed to Western Australia, where he has spent the past decade.
"I've been over west here for nearly 10 years now. t's been a good transition into golf administration," he said.
"I've been lucky along the way. I've had a career in golf, I've never worked anywhere else but a golf club my whole life.
"I knew very early I wasn't going to make a living playing but it's a great industry to be involved in. It gave me so much growing up and still does. It's fantastic."
Shearer still has fond memories of his days growing up at Wagga Country Club.
"I won (the club championship) in 1996 and then I left Wagga pretty much straight after that," he recalled.
"It was always a goal of mine growing up to become club champion. I watched Matty Longmore do it as a 17-year-old and that probably drove me a little bit more.
"Past players like Neil Speirs, I looked up to him, I ended up getting coached by Neil as a trainee for three years when I was in Sydney. He was a great supporter and obviously Ferg (Ian Ferguson) and the late Brett Bischard.
"The Pro-Am is obviously where it all started, to be honest. I remember as a kid going out there and it was like Christmas, watching all the professionals come in. You absolutely idolised them, you would want to caddy for them and I caddied most years. It was always a very exciting time.
"From very early on, all I wanted to do was be a golf professional."
Shearer is looking forward to returning to Wagga Country Club and has already organised to play alongside some old mates.
"It's going to be great to come and catch up with some old friends," he said.
"I think we've organised a four ball with some of the past junior golfers that I grew up with so it's going to be a real hoot. Danny Webber, Matt Longmore and Jason Mimmo. It will be a good little reunion.
"Then obviously all the past members, there are so many of them that obviously supported me growing up. It will be a little bit sad, I'm sure some have passed away since then as well, but it's a fantastic club and I've got a soft spot for the Country Club for sure."
Given his shift into administration, Shearer doesn't play as much golf any more.
He's not expecting to feature at the pointy end of next week's Pro-Am but is keen to see how he goes.
"You never know. The memory might just start coming back," he said with a laugh.
"I think it has a few new green designs since I played it last. The general layout is much the same.
"Growing up with them playing golf, they're all your peers and you're always striving to beat them and I did in the end but I think I'm going to go back there and they're going to give me a touch up but anyway.
"I'm known for my big drive, my big hook and I really avoid golf courses that run clockwise. I try to find courses that run anti clockwise. I think I've got 10 shots where I can either hit it out of bounds or in the lake on the left side. So it's certainly not going to suit me any more.
"You never know, something might click on the day. If the short game works, I'll hopefully be somewhat competitive.
"I definitely know the course better than most, that's for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.