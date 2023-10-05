The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Talbot is hoping that Flash Wave can continue his fantastic run of form when he goes around over 320m

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 5 2023 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flash Wave (right) will be attempting to win his third-straight race at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club
Flash Wave (right) will be attempting to win his third-straight race at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Wagga trainer Ben Talbot is hoping that Flash Wave can continue his fantastic run of form when he goes around over 320m on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.