Wagga trainer Ben Talbot is hoping that Flash Wave can continue his fantastic run of form when he goes around over 320m on Friday night.
The three-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to his racing career having won eight of his first 20 starts.
Talbot recently purchased Flash Wave and he was hoping that he could notch up his third consecutive victory on Friday night.
"He's in a purple patch of form," Talbot said.
"He's going quite well, he's come up from Richmond and we recently purchased him and he's had three starts for two wins.
"He's a handy little sprinter and let's just hope he continues to go the way he's going."
Jumping from box three last Friday, Flash Wave hit the lead early and eventually beat home Tiggerlong Egg trained by Michael Finn.
Drawing box six on Friday, Talbot believed that Flash Wave would need to jump well if he were to make it three victories in a row.
"His box speed is brilliant," he said.
"His kennel mate tethers beside him and she's as quick as him early, they took off last week but he was a little bit fitter and a bit stronger than her.
"I'm just hoping that he can begin like he does, just repeat what he's been doing and he should be pretty hard to beat."
Talbot has nine dogs in total going round at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night and he believed that Cola Lemon Soda should also put forward a very competitive run.
"He had a good win last week," he said.
"He's got a lot of speed on the inside of him so he's going to have to be on his best behaviour and get going.
"Otherwise he could get held up in traffic if he's not quick away especially in a race like that.
"He's been a little bit under his best but I think he's back now and ready to go on."
There has been some rain during the week and Talbot believes that the track conditions could see some quick times get posted on Friday night.
"I think the track will be quite fast," he said.
"We've had the rain and we've had the wind now and Wagga gets really fast when you have it in that order.
"It'll certainly be very safe anyway that's the one thing I'll say."
There is a 10-race card set for Friday night with the first getting underway at 6.58pm.
