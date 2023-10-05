Spirits are high in Lockhart ahead of this weekend's return of a celebratory community event.
The Spirit of the Land Festival, famous for its farm art sculptures, was first held following one of the town's worst droughts in history to celebrate the strength and resilience of the community.
Festival president Peter Veneris said the event triples the town's population every year, bringing a much-needed boost to local businesses.
"It's absolutely fantastic," Mr Veneris said.
"All accommodation is usually booked out right across the weekend and the festival also draws in a lot of day trippers.
"For a town with a population of about a thousand, the festival bringing in 3000 people generates a lot of cash flow across the local economy, which is great for the town and local businesses."
The festival also sees a prize cash pool of $20,000 across its competitions including the National Farm Art Sculpture Award, which is $10,000, and its fine arts and painting awards.
Mr Veneris said this year festivalgoers can expect top pieces of work on display across the exhibitions.
"What makes the festival unique is our farm art sculptures, which is what we are known for," he said.
"This year we have a lot of regular entrants and some new ones, and they are quality entrants."
Eager shoppers will also be in for a treat with boutique markets set to line the main street, surrounded by the town's historic verandahs and businesses.
Mr Veneris said there is something for absolutely everyone.
"We have the fireworks on the Saturday night, which is always popular," he said.
"We have children's entertainment and live music and we have the two exhibitions and garden and farm tours as well, so there will be something for everyone.
"We always make sure everyone is catered for."
Rain has fallen over the town in recent days but clear skies are forecast this weekend.
"Obviously, the festival being an outdoor event, we will keep one eye on the weather, but we are very confident it won't be an issue," Mr Veneris said.
"We are looking forward to it being a very successful event and being a farming community the rainfall is welcome and it is also timely.
"The festival began following one of the worst droughts in history and was held in celebration of the town's resilience and strength."
Mr Veneris said every year he is amazed by the support that is thrown behind the festival by the local community.
"It never ceases to amaze me the amount of volunteers that come out of the woodwork every year to help out," he said.
Festivalgoers will be required to pay a $10 entry fee on the day which will give them access to all tours and exhibitions.
The two-day festival will run along Green Street and around the Brookong Lagoon from 9am to 8.30pm on Saturday and continues between 9am and 2pm on Sunday.
For more information, and a full program of events, visit spiritofthelandlockhart.com.au.
