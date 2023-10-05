I'm voting yes for the Voice to Parliament.
I currently live in London, in the UK, the most nature depleted country in the world where native birds are scarce and marine life is boat fuel and stolen bikes. They blew up nuclear bombs on Australia decades before they accepted that the environment was important. We grew up with the First Nations' knowledge that the land is inherent to survival.
When I tell people here I come from Wagga Wagga, the place of many crows, and they laugh, but it gives them a sense of place - something would be amiss if there weren't many crows there.
Australia is the only country in the world that can materially benefit from Aboriginal knowledge, we'd be silly not to hear it properly.
After formalising their relationships with First Nations, Norway has revived dying languages, and New Zealand's economy has grown by recognising Maori rights - Maori businesses are now worth tens of billions.
From healthier and happier Indigenous communities, to regenerative agriculture and bushfire prevention, to languages and traditions, Australia would have a richer culture and be a more prosperous place for all if it listened to the local knowledge of 65,000 years.
The separation argument is nonsensical, we should go to First Nations people for First Nations advice, just as we go to lawyers for legal advice, and accountants for financial advice, no one argues the solicitor general or the reserve bank shouldn't exist.
I'm voting yes not because it's right thing to do - though it is - not because of the violence that happened - though it did - I'm voting yes so Australia stops making the same mistakes England did, by destroying environments and languages.
Yes recognises Australia has the oldest living culture in the world, and listening to them strengthens accountability in our democracy, it will make us more intelligent and unique.
'No' not only leaves us behind our contemporaries, it leaves us English. Yes will make us truly Australian.
We need to stop wasting taxpayers' money by voting yes for the Voice referendum.
Many First Nations leaders have expressed concern that billions of dollars meant to help close the gap on severe disadvantage are wasted because our politicians and bureaucrats don't consult them first to make sure the plan will work.
An advisory group as recommended in this referendum would actually save us money.
If governments are making laws about any group in the community be it women, farmers, business etc, it's smart politics, good economics and courteous to consult these groups first.
The reason this advisory group needs to be in the constitution is because when First Nations people have managed to get a voice in the past, fickle governments have abolished them as John Howard did to ATSIC in 2004.
Once they lost their Voice (again) the seven indicators of well-being in the Closing the Gap report, such as standards of health, education, levels of incarceration and removal of children from families, have gone backwards. So taxpayers money has been wasted and not achieved anything.
Australia is the only colony where the British didn't make a deal with the traditional owners, despite James Cook being given clear instructions from the Crown to "seek the consent of the natives''.
The traditional owners have never ceded their sovereignty and we've never asked for their consent. In this context, their request for an advisory panel (Voice) is a small request. It's just an advisory panel that won't get a vote or control any spending. If it's endorsed, our Federal Parliament will control how the Voice will work.
Finally I ask my fellow Australians to pause before you vote and think how the world will view us if we can't even manage this small gesture of recognition to the people who lived here for 65,000 years, the oldest continuous culture on Earth.
A No vote will also be an insult to the great majority of our First Nations people whom we supported overwhelmingly in the 1967 referendum.
I would like to comment some of June Robertson's assertions. Jacinta Price has stated if you want to play the victim you will probably always be one.
Unresolved trauma could put us all in a fetal position if we let it happen. I had one grandfather in Changi who would have had great trauma and racism inflicted on him but realised he had to move on. And he did.
Some people don't look after themselves as well as other and therefore die earlier. Some of those don't go to the doctors because they can't afford it and others are offered every incentive with free medical, dental etc that is not means tested but don't take up the offer.
I'm not sure how voting yes will help them. The same can be said about education.
Their is an ever growing list of part-Aboriginals taking up places in universities because they can get university positions easier if they are part-Aboriginal.
We have people doing a doctorate of Aboriginal studies fully paid for by the taxpayer while we have Aboriginal people living in the outback without running water and decent phone and internet coverage.
The amount of funds that this group are taking could be far better spent educating the 30 per cent living in poverty. But the urban Aboriginals don't seem to care about the ones living in the outback communities.
If the yes vote gets up, do the readers think that the urban Aboriginals are going to let the Elders from the rural communities have a say in how the billions of dollars are going to be spent if it leaves less for them.
I don't think so, and the polls say the majority of people are thinking the same, which is why I think the referendum will fail. And that won't be a win for anyone unless they have a big clean out and change the guard from those who have been banging their heads against the wall.
I understand we need a new approach to change things but not with same people and the Yes group is just more of the same.
