Man trapped after cars collide at intersection of MacLeay and Coleman streets in Wagga

By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:25pm
A man had to be freed from his car after it ended up on its side following a two-car crash at a Wagga intersection.

