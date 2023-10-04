A man had to be freed from his car after it ended up on its side following a two-car crash at a Wagga intersection.
NSW Fire and Rescue Wagga zone commander Daryl Manson said firefighters responded to reports of a crash involving two cars at the intersection of MacLeay and Coleman streets about 3.10pm on Wednesday.
"One vehicle was on its side with a male occupant trapped inside," Inspector Manson said.
"Ambulance and VRA [Volunteer Rescue Association] crews conducted a rescue via a roof flap technique.
"Fire and Rescue NSW assisted by providing fire protection."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man, aged in his 60s, was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with a minor head injury.
The clean-up at the scene was completed about 4.15pm.
