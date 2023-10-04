The Daily Advertiser
Graham returns to Leeton-Whitton head coaching role

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 4 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
Katie Graham in action for Leeton during the 2022 season. Picture by Talia Pattinson
Leeton-Whitton have signed Katie Graham as their A grade coach for the 2024 season.

