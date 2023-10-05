The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The addition of some new recruits has resulted in plenty of excitement building at St Michaels

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 5 2023 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby with the returning Beck Frostick and new recruit Ethan Sherriff. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby with the returning Beck Frostick and new recruit Ethan Sherriff. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

The addition of some new recruits has resulted in plenty of excitement building at St Michaels ahead of the upcoming Wagga Cricket season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.