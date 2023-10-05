The addition of some new recruits has resulted in plenty of excitement building at St Michaels ahead of the upcoming Wagga Cricket season.
It's been a stellar recruitment drive for the Saints which will see Beck Frostick, Dave Garness and Brendan Gale all return back to the club for the upcoming season.
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby said it was great to have some former players return to the fold and also noted that they've added Ethan Sherriff who comes to the Saints from Silverdale Cricket Club in the UK.
"We have Brendan Gale coming back and he's bringing his son for a bit of an experience which will be really good," Corby said.
"They are both really good cricketers and really good wicket keepers actually.
"Then we've got Beck who is back and he's brought his brother over from England for a game.
"So Beck's here for a bit longer again and then we've also got Ethan Sherriff from Silverdale Cricket Club.
"I think he got off the plane yesterday and he had his first training session with us yesterday afternoon which would've been an effort for him really.
"He looks the goods and he'll definitely do well with the ball, but with the bat I reckon it'll be an experience for him over here in 42 degree heat when we are playing in that.
"It will be a test for them all actually, but it's just really good to see people actually coming back to the club and just the amount of excitement around the club at the minute is really good."
It's been a tough run for the Saints over the last couple of years however they finished last season on a high.
Momentum has continued to build for the club over the off-season and Corby believes that things are looking good ahead of the start of competition next weekend.
"They are really good I think," he said.
"It's a lot more positive than the last few seasons after having three years with only one win.
"There's a lot of excitement around the club at the minute with new things happening and it's good to see people are coming back to the club that had a bit of time off or experience elsewhere.
"It's really good to see."
The Saints finished their campaign last season with a win over the finals-bound South Wagga and Corby admitted that the win was definitely a huge boost for the club after their tough battle.
"The last couple of years has been really draining on myself and I know it's been really draining on a few of the other older players and committee members," he said.
"It's so good to see the excitement around the club at the minute and the boys coming back.
"We've got new faces turning up here and there, we had a couple of new faces at training last night which I haven't seen.
"It's really good to have so much noise around the club at the minute."
After recording just the single win over the past three years, Corby said it would be amazing if the Saints could push for a finals berth this season.
"I would love to," he said.
"I think that would have to be one of the starting goals and it would be amazing.
"To go from three years struggling to get a win to make finals would be unreal I think.
"But I just can't wait for the season to start really."
