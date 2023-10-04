The state's local government minister has been urged to "fix this mess" after announcing it would be up to a merged Riverina council to figure out how to split itself back into two.
Labor MP Ron Hoenig met with councillors from Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) on Tuesday and put forward a new pathway for the organisation's de-amalgamation.
In 2021, the CGRC submitted a business case to the previous Liberal-National government, which was referred to the Local Government Boundaries Commission.
After the Boundaries Commission recommended the shires of Cootamundra and Gundagai be reinstated as separate local government areas, the former government released a roadmap to demerger.
Mr Hoenig said Labor had been unsuccessful in finding a statutory mechanism under the current legislation to enable the de-amalgamation of the councils into two independent and fully functioning entities.
Instead, he recommended the councillors come up with their own way to divide the councils and to operate them independently in which he hoped they would present the new plan to him early next year.
Mr Hoenig said it was best state government kept its nose out of local politics as it was the interference of the Libereral-National government that caused the problem when it forced the amalgamation of 19 councils across the state.
Mayor Charlie Sheahan said while he was pleased with the structure put forward by Mr Hoenig, he was disappointed with the lack of support being offered to the council given the hardships it is facing financially and with staff shortages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In response to a question asking if the Labor government would offer any support or funding to assist with the de-amalgamation, Mr Hoenig said he was not sure what support or funding was required.
"All of the councils that have merged in NSW have staff under stress, it's not unusual, it's been one of the most disgraceful decisions the government has made and has had a great traumatic impact on staff," Mr Hoenig said.
"I'm not sure what funding is necessary or required.
"I know CGRC was one of the very first councils to cost the cost of mergers, the former government said merging councils would be cheaper [and] it was CGRC that costed out how much more expensive a merged council is, so demerging a council should be cheaper."
The opposition's local government spokeswoman Wendy Tuckerman accused Mr Hoenig and the Labor Party of back-peddling on its promise to support the de-amalgamation of forcibly-merged councils made during the state election.
Mrs Tuckerman, the Liberal Member for Goulburn, said before the election Labor was telling communities it was going to help councils demerge, and passed a legislative amendment to ensure the government paid the demerger costs.
"Since coming to government, Labor and Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig have completely changed their tune on council demergers," she said.
"The Labor government is trying to backpedal as fast as they can from their own amendment, and the Budget handed down just weeks ago has no funds available for councils like Cootamundra-Gundagai that had already done the hard yards and been through the Boundary Commission inquiries."
Mrs Tuckerman said a clear roadmap to divide the organisations was put forward by the former Coalition government in consultation with the council and local community guiding the entire process.
She said the roadmap was "completely and senselessly" disregarded by Mr Hoenig.
"Instead of following the roadmap, which was near completion to delivering a demerged council, the Labor government - true to form - starts another review," she said.
"The Coalition government had also announced in February that the legal path for demerging the council would likely require legislative change to facilitate the process after the March state election.
"So, either the Minister wasn't paying attention, or he is wilfully misleading the community and should apologise."
Mr Hoenig said he is honouring Labor's promise to support the de-amalgamation of forcibly-merged councils by offering CGRC a pathway forward.
One the new review is complete, it will be the third time the issue is taken to the Boundaries Commission.
Mrs Tuckerman said dragging out the process is risking the council's ability to hold a demerged election in time with other councils across the state in September 2024.
"The minister needs to urgently fix this mess, and provide clear details on the demerger process, including timelines and what financial support will be provided," she said.
"I am devastated for the residents and the Cootamundra-Gundagai Council staff."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.