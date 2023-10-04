The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council new demerger plans labelled a 'mess'

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig says he is honouring Labor's promise to support the de-amalgamation of the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council by offering a pathway forward. Picture by Ash Smith
Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig says he is honouring Labor's promise to support the de-amalgamation of the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council by offering a pathway forward. Picture by Ash Smith

The state's local government minister has been urged to "fix this mess" after announcing it would be up to a merged Riverina council to figure out how to split itself back into two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.