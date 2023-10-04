Looking closer at the untruths voiced for the 'no' campaign

I have been careful in commenting about the Voice to avoid negative commentary. To do so would run the risk of amplifying the negativity of the "no" campaign, which would be counterproductive.
But as early voting has already started my patience with the disinformation, misinformation, untruths, and, to be honest, downright lies of the "no" campaign has worn thin, so today I'll examine what the deceivers of the "no" campaign has been up to. In doing so I'll be careful not avoid the anger that is so evident from many from the "no" campaign.
The two individuals most noted for their obfuscation, disinformation, misinformation and downright lies are Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. First cab off the rank goes to Mr Dutton.
Top of his list is the fatuousness of "if you don't know, vote no". If he was a remotely responsible leader of the Liberal Party he would have shown the way for those who did not know to find out.
Similarly, his recent op-ed in Murdoch's Herald Sun was riddled with misleading statements and scaremongering, as Crikey reported He continues to claim we do not have the detail about the Voice, which is quite wrong, as we do.
He also wrongly claimed that the High Court could give the Voice to Parliament undue power. Again, he's wrong, as it can't. He says the constitution has been a source of stability for 122 years, when in fact, Australians have voted to change it eight times.
Dutton called the Voice "the most consequential change to our system in history". In 1967 we literally voted to give the Commonwealth the power to make special laws for Indigenous people, and to count Indigenous people as people in the census, which was a rather more significant change than an advisory body, you might fairly think.
Now to unpacking five key claims from Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's recent National Press Club address on the Voice.
There were five key claims made in Price's speech, as reported by Josh Butler in The Guardian Australia. Firstly, on the Voice's power. Price took issue with the fact that the proposed constitutional amendment says the Voice "may make representations" to parliament and executive government about matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
She claimed it meant the voice would "be more like a lobby group" that would act "only in the interests of its clients, not the interests of the government, the parliament or even the nation".
However, the legal advice of federal solicitor general Stephen Donaghue, released months ago in April, said the voice's representations would have to be on matters with a "sufficient connection" to Indigenous people, and not an "insubstantial, tenuous or distant" connection.
The advice said the Voice would not impose any obligations upon the executive to follow the voice's representations, or consult with the voice before making decisions, and that the Voice would also have no power of veto over parliament decisions.
Senior government sources also strongly refuted Nampijinpa Price's claim about the distinction between advice and representations.
Now to the Voice's composition. Price claimed the government "don't know" what the voice would do or how its membership would be constituted."
But the government has repeatedly pointed that Parliament would be the body that sets rules around the voice's membership and how it would operate.
On the issue of colonisation, the senator's speech criticised Indigenous bodies which she claimed sought to "demonise colonial settlement in its entirety and nurture a national self-loathing about the foundations of modern Australian achievement".
That's all the space for this column allows. Next week, a distilled list of the major lies coming from the "no" campaign.
