Junee players grateful for Fiji experience, hope to continue international relationships

Junee netballers have returned from Fiji after what they're hoping won't be a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Junee Netball Club sent two teams over last week to compete in two local carnivals, continuing their growing relationship with the Nadi Netball Association.
Teenagers Mangi Temaru and Jorja Vergano were two of the athletes who made the trip and said it was everything they'd hoped for and more.
"We were invited to do some tournaments over there with some of the local netball associations," Temaru said.
Vergano said the playing experience wasn't what they're used to when playing in the Wagga competition.
"It was different, they were very fast and can jump really well," Vergano said.
The teams played in two carnivals and came up against quality opponents including players in the Fiji national playing pathways.
Runners up in the Nadi carnival, the girls said adjusting to the heat and humidity was a challenge.
"It was definitely a lot different to what we're used to, we had to keep using rolling subs to make sure everyone was breathing by the end of the game," Temaru said.
"A lot of us got heat-stroke, but it was amazing to see that they were just used to that, it was normal to them, when we were dying by warm up."
Losing their final by just 3-goals Temaru said she's confident they'll be back again and primed to win.
While both players thoroughly enjoyed the chance to play netball against new teams in new places, they said the trip was a special cultural experience as well.
"Very much, we'll definitely go back and do it again if we can, have a rematch," Temaru said.
"The experience of seeing their villages was life changing, and experiencing a different culture, they taught us some of their dances and their songs."
Vergano said the trip was made even better by travelling alongside her netball friends, an opportunity she knows many teenagers wouldn't have.
The club has been building relationships in Fiji over the recent year, and the trip came as a result of their ongoing work with Nadi Netball Association.
Each of the two teams on the trip were guest coached by Fiji national players Avelina Navue and Reama Verekauta after the duo spent time with the club in August.
