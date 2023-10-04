Sick of all the talk about the referendum?
The best way to make it all go away is to vote YES.
You can bet your boots that a 'No' result won't make it all disappear.
Think too much money is wasted on trying to solve Aboriginal problems? Vote YES to ensure better policies and outcomes which will save money over time.
Simple really - it is so easy to say YES. Better for all of us.
With reference to the Voice Referendum one would wonder why another layer of government needs to be imposed on the Australian population, when there are already 11 Indigenous MPs in Federal Parliament representing their constituents, which includes Indigenous people, in their electorates.
Actually the Indigenous representative MPs in Federal Parliament are over-represented per capita of the population - 11 MPs for 3 per cent of Indigenous Australians, compared to 97 per cent of the population who are represented by less MPs per capita.
Indigenous people also have more than 3000 Indigenous organisations trying to meet their every need, which currently costs the hard-working Australian taxpayer 39.5 billion dollars on the "yes" campaign which could be used to build social housing instead. That is irresponsible with taxpayers money.
With regard to the Indigenous issues relating to health, housing, education, employment and over-representation in the jails, they have all the help they need to address these problems.
If people are given the blessings of social housing, free education, public Medicare health assistance, Centrelink handouts (with some receiving that for many generations), and mostly free training to gain employment and start businesses, and they aren't grateful for the amazing help they have been given, then it's not everyone else's fault - it's their own responsibility.
If they disrespect the privileges they receive, by not maintaining, or trashing their homes, not attending school, consuming food or drugs which are harmful to their health, don't follow through with job training or apply it wisely, and don't work hard in employment that contributes to building up this Nation for everyone, not just one ethnic group, plus be dishonest or break the law and end up in jail, then that is up to the Indigenous people themselves to rectify their own situation.
Not everyone else, and not the current government pushing for the race-based Voice, which is already causing division in Australia.
It is not "closing the gap" - it is creating a huge chasm between the Indigenous activists and the rest of the Australian population. Even many moderate Indigenous people are saying they don't agree with the "Voice" referendum - including Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine, who we admire for being fair and more truthful regarding the issues faced.
The "Voice" representative body is not needed at all as there are countless "voices" already speaking up for Indigenous people, and they are "recognised" everywhere one goes, with countless "Welcome to Country" and "Acknowledgement of their elders and ancestors".
What about the other 97 per cent of Australia! We're voting 'no'.
One of my mates, now in his 50s, is a former first grade rugby league player.
He is a role model to so many kids in his community. After a particularly tough run with work and in his personal life, I could see he needed a chat.
I can't shake the frustration he expressed when he exclaimed "he was sick to death of being judged by the colour of his skin. Nothing he will ever do will be good enough because he is 'Black'".
I believe in equality. I wish everyone in this country saw each other as equal no matter their heritage. Nobody should ever feel like my mate.
The very idea of suggesting we should judge people based on race in this country, like what is being suggested by 'The Voice to Parliament' goes against everything I believe in.
I believe it will make things harder, not easier for my Aboriginal mates.
I can't believe anyone could be so ignorant as to propose such a divisive policy in 2023. Let alone think about voting 'YES'.
Jim Allen notes that he is "yet to hear a credible or coherent alternative that supports progress from the 'no' side" of the referendum discussion.
That's right Mr Allen, and neither should you. The referendum has one question regarding one proposal with a one-word answer - it's not a suggestion box next to the tea-urn.
No-advocates reject the move to change the constitution - it's not up to them to come up with some sort of different way to change it.
But since Mr Allen asks: the PM could have legislated the Voice in Parliament - with the stroke of a pen - from day 1 and by now, perhaps, we'd be grooving in the vibe of just how well it works. That's a "credible and coherent alternative" to changing the constitution. But the PM chose to put us into this pickle instead.
