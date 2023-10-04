The Daily Advertiser
Assistant Minister Emma McBride shows support for RivMed ahead of Referendum

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 2:45pm
RivMed acting mental health team leader Marnie Lenehan and senior drug and alcohol worker Kenneth Neale with Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith
The simple right to breastfeed their newborn babies is just one of the many challenges being faced by First Nations communities - and a new program being developed in Wagga hopes to change that.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

