The simple right to breastfeed their newborn babies is just one of the many challenges being faced by First Nations communities - and a new program being developed in Wagga hopes to change that.
During a visit to Wagga on Wednesday Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride met with local Aboriginal primary health care service RivMed.
The Voice to Parliament Yes Campaigner has thrown her support behind an innovative program led by RivMed focusing on boosting the rates of breastfeeding among First Nations women.
While not all mothers are able to breastfeed due to varying factors, breastfeeding is known to improve a child's development and immunity.
It is a practice that has been stripped away from our First Nations mothers, according to Ms McBride.
"Breastfeeding has been a cultural practice that women in First Nations communities have had for over 65000 years, but colonisation has impacted that practise and this project demonstrates that by listening to our First Nations women we can make a real difference in closing the gap," she said.
Ms McBride believes by voting Yes at the polls, First Nations communities will be able to combat the challenges facing them like breastfeeding.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"When First Nations people have a real say in the policies and policies that impact them that is when you can see real changes in health outcomes and as a government, we are determined to close the gap," she said.
"A First Nations young man is more likely to go to jail than to university, the rates of suicide of First Nations people are twice that of non-indigenous Australians - the rates or low mortality and birth rates, we're going backwards."
Project head Simone Sherriff said the project will seek consultation from local First Nations mothers and elders. It will take two years to put together before they can work on implementation.
"The current breastfeeding supports around aren't supporting our women," Dr Sherriff said.
"The goal is for the project to be formed by local First Nations women for local First Nations women."
Through the project Dr Sherriff is hoping to develop Australia's first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders training program to upskill First Nations women to be able to provide adequate lactation care to other First Nations women.
Dr Sherriff said the current programs being developed by the government to support First Nations communities are missing the mark.
"It's important because we continue to see programs that are developed away from the community and then when they come to the community they're not relevant and responsive to the needs of the community," she said.
"By having a program developed by local women for local women it just makes sure the program is responsive to local needs."
Dr Sherriff said there remain high rates of First Nations children being forcibly removed from their mothers' care and therefore their supply of breast milk.
She said being able to breastfeed your child is a right every mother should have.
"The injustices we continue to see of high rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, from being incarcerated and the socioeconomic impacts that are still lingering - food insecurity is a big issue impacting our communities, so obviously our mothers are stressed," Dr Sherriff said.
"And, as we know, stress impacts your ability to be able to breastfeed and impacts milk supply.
"Through this project, being able to give a voice to local Aboriginal women to form a program that is responsive to their needs, I think that's going to lead to good outcomes and improving breastfeeding for not only our local Aboriginal communities here but hopefully to inform policies and programs at a national level."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.